ADVERTISEMENT

S. Nithyasree impressed with her exposition of ragas

February 23, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST

S. Nithyasree’s extensive RTP in Simhendramadhyam stood out for her well-nuanced presentation

G. Swaminathan

S. Nithyasree on the veena, accompanied by B. Sivaraman on the mridangam and Trivandrum D. Rajagopal on the kanjira. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

S. Nithyasree’s veena recital was a subdued presentation. The highlight of Nithyasree’s veena recital was a fairly extensive Ragam Tanam Pallavi in raga Simhendramadhyamam. The raga is an absolute beauty and the artiste understood the nuances of the raga and explored it gently in her alapana. The tanam also carried the soft tenor. The pallavi set in Adi tala went as ‘Muruga guha shanmuga arul tha’ in Adi tala two kalai. The niraval of the pallavi and trikalam that followed led to the swara section. Here, after a few rounds of swaras in Simhendramadhyamam, Nithayasree presented a surfeit of ragamalika swaras in Revati, Begada, Saraswati and Sahana in quick succession.

The restrained tani avartanam taken up after this was by B. Sivaraman on the mridangam and Trivandrum D. Rajagopal on the kanjira.

The other interesting pieces in Nithyasree’s concert were ‘Abhishta vara sri maha ganapathe’ in raga Hamsadhwani by Tyagaraja, with a swara suite in two speeds, Muthu Thandavar’s ‘Sevikka vendum ayya’ in Andholika and Papanasam Sivan’s ‘Karpaga manohara’ in Malayamarutham.

S. Nithyasree’s veena performance. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A slow and steady exposition of the Saveri raga followed these two brisk pieces. The raga image was built with several delicate phrases. The option of Syama Sastri’s ‘Sankari Sankuru’ suited a perfect adjunct to the alapana. The niraval and swaras at ‘Syama krishna sodari’ had enough poignancy. The swarakalpana followed embellished the rendition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

It was gratifying to see Nithyasree making announcements after the ragas and kritis she presented.

Nithyasree’s final segment included ‘Mayanai mannu vada’ Thiruppavai in Sri, Kalki’s ‘Maravene ennalilume’ in raga Paras and ‘Karpagame kan parai’ in Madhyamavathi by Papanasam Sivan.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US