Melody Lane: A musical evening dedicated to R.D. Burman

Musicians who were part of R.D. Burman’s orchestral team recreate the composer’s timeless numbers

The studio brimming with hundred-odd musicians, composer, arranger and recordist is a thing of the past. Today, when the electronic keyboard and electronic drums have replaced every other instrument, watching a live orchestra with all its different sections, appears dreamy. It is not only the congregation of musicians, but what is also missing is the camaraderie among them. ‘Melody Lane’, a concert held recently in Bengaluru to pay tribute to the iconic R.D. Burman, organised by Rotary Bangalore Aagneya, provided glimpses of times gone by.

The memorable evening brought together seven musicians from the original Pancham team, who recreated the magic of his music for a house full of exuberant audience. Not many of us have been fortunate enough to see the popular composer at work, the friendship and happy banter in the studios, which travelled to his home in the evenings for a generous serving of good food and laughter. We have heard stories of how he celebrated these extraordinary musicians — giving them ample creative freedom. He would say, “My musicians don’t work for me, they work with me.”

On that evening, one felt infinitely grateful to these musicians for bringing to us not just the music, but stories of dedication, humility and affection. On stage, along with these performers one felt the presence of Gulzar, Asha Bhosle, Lata Mangeshkar and Bhupinder Singh.

RD’s fast numbers

It was an exhaustive selection of about 30 songs, mostly RD’s fast numbers. The brass Section comprising the inimitable Raj and Kishore Sodha (saxophone and trumpet), Ivan Mums (trombone) and Shyamraj (tenor sax) shouldered the concert. RD was known for his innovative approach to rhythm and his percussionists were famously referred to in the film industry as the ‘RD Burman’s rhythm section’. The extraordinary Franco Vaz (drums) and Nitin Shankar (percussions) showcased the polyrhythmic and global textures of his beats. The greatest success of RD was the integration of western rhythm within the Indian musical framework; it is to a similar effect that he used the brass section.

Kishore and Raj Sodha opened the evening with two tracks from the films, Sagar and Shaan. The mastery exhibited by the two was reminiscent of musicians such as Manohari Singh, Maruti Rao, Kersi Lord and others, who were creative collaborators of RD, and not merely musicians playing out his tunes.

Making use of this energy that the Sodhas had generated, Narasimhan Kannan and Shruti Bhide happily sang ‘Khullam khulla pyaar karenge’. Sunil Kaushik, who worked closely with RD (and Lakshmikant Pyarelal), took over the scene with his wonderful guitar passages for ‘Tujhse naraz nahin zindagi’ (Neil Kalghatgi) and ‘Aanewala pal’ (Narasimhan). ‘Ek chatur naar’ was a riot: sung superbly by Aditya Vittal and Narsimhan, with Sri Ganesh on the mridangam.

Perfect choice of songs

The song selection was rightly dominated by RD’s adventurous numbers. For instance, ‘Bachna ye haseeno’, ‘Aaja aaja’, ‘One two chachacha’, ‘Gulabi aankhen’, ‘Ye jawani ye diwani”, ‘Dum maro dum’ and several others.

The songs reminded the audience of the composer’s true musical spirit. They reflected his creative engagement with Western rhythm arrangement and styles, his unique approach to musical time, and sound patterns and use of harmony, which were loved by youngsters then. RD could capture the pulse of the changing choreography of cinema and also of the youth, who wanted to hear something new and different. The sophistication and class he brought to his musical narrative was unique to film music. The instrumental solos by the Sodha Brothers (‘Mehbooba mehbooba’, ‘Jaane jaa’), Ivan Mum (‘Jeevan ke har mod par’), Shyamraj (‘Yamma yamma’) and Franco Vaz with his son, Joshua Vaz took listeners to another realm. Musicologists have often observed how RD’s music not just captivated the mind, but prompted listeners to dance. That evening, in the auditorium, irrespective of age, people swayed to the tunes.

Another highlight of the concert was the remarkable singing by Narsimhan and Shruti. They recreated the songs to perfection. Whether it was Kishore Kumar’s scat phrases, or a Usha Uthup’s wide girth singing — they stole the show. The talented Aditya Vittal captured the energy of RD with his lively renditions. Soumya Pallapothu sang some soulful numbers, Neil also added his might to the show. Ashwini Koushik, a flautist of repute, poignantly rendered ‘Raina beeti jaye’ and offered able accompaniment to several songs.

The genius of a musician grows with time, you understand and recognise the master strokes better. You love the song more with each passing day. We have lost those times, but it lives on in the hearts of connoisseurs.

