Rooted in tradition

The live HCL concert ‘Parampara Reloaded’, was the culmination of the multiple digital concerts celebrating World Music Day on June 21st. The digital concerts spanning a diverse range of genres across Indian and Western music, were hosted by HCL Concerts on their website before the celebration concluded with this scintillating live concert of ‘Indo-Western Fusion’ at the Shiv Nadar School, Gurugram.

Led by seasoned artists such as Rakesh Chaurasia (flute), Purbayan Chatterjee (sitar), Fazal Qureshi (tabla) and Gino Banks (drums), accompanied by Rickraj Nath (guitar) and Sangeet Haldipur on keyboards, ‘Parampara Reloaded’ was a potent coming together of ragas, talas, beats, tunes and varied musical expressions in a way where tradition sounded reloaded to suit this amalgamation or fusion, celebrating the World Music Day.

Lineage speaks

Nearly all these musicians have strong roots in their tradition with Rakesh groomed under Pt. Hariprasad Chaurasia, Purbayan a brilliant representative of Senia Maihar Gharana, Fazal, the son and disciple of Ud. Alla Rakha Khan, Gino Banks trained under his father the renowned Jazz pianist Louis Banks.

Music runs in their veins, hence sailing through ragas and rhythm was easy and natural for them.

The most intriguing part of this buoyant flow of music was its sudden surprises with freewheeling movements from Indian to Western, constantly crossing the territory of any specific raga.

Talking about this evening’s concert, Purbayan put it quite articulately. “We would showcase our capacity to be inclusive and would include the Western approach too. If Rakesh, Fazal and me belong to Indian classical tradition, Gino Banks on drums, Rickraj Nath on guitar and Sangeet Haldipur on keyboards bring in the Western flavour.”

The evening was a bouquet of assorted numbers from the ‘Chaotic Traffic of Delhi’, to ‘Sync Opium’, Latin-American Jazz in 'Spain’ with the fusion of sitar, guitar, keyboards and drums to the soothing shades of Charukeshi, Yaman, Puriya-Kalyan, Madhuwanti and Hamsadhwani on flute interspersed with the guitar, keyboards and percussion.

There was also an interesting phase of crisp padhant (recitation of tabla bols or mnemonics) by Fazal reciprocated on drums by Gino that was followed by a Carnatic ‘Thani -Avartanam’ sort of percussion round with changing accents and absolute control over measurements of time.

The romantic shades of Pahadi and the concluding Bhairavi with the popular Dadra “Naina more taras gaye re, aaja Balam pardesi…” enlivened by the lilting laggi on tabla and the romantic touches of sitar and flute where Purbayan also flashed a glimpse of all twelve flat and sharp notes in one go and Rakesh switched over to his small flute for melodious repartees.

The fast staccato passages on sitar, the western chords on guitar, the sonorous swaras of flute, the tonal variations of tabla and the rhythmic virtuosity of drums got repeated applause but the melodious touches of Purbayan’s sitar mostly got drowned in the loud volume of keyboards, which often sounded even off-key.