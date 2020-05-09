Ritviz turns the camera to his fans in new music video ‘Thandi Hawa’

Glossy is a happy soul who recently made her music video début swaying to Ritviz Srivastava’s ‘Thandi Hawa’ with a placard of the song’s lyrics hung around the neck. Glossy is a puppy, and is, by far, Ritviz’s favourite entry to his latest music video. When the musician released the audio of ‘Thandi Hawa’ a month ago, he called on his listeners to upload videos of themselves dancing to the song and “make it a product of your energy and positivity”.

What followed was a flood of responses: over 500 entries from around the globe in one week, and his team stitched the best of them together in quick jump cuts — the video features people dancing while cooking in their kitchens and cleaning the house, or just plain goofing around on rooftops and gardens, even frontline workers like doctors and nurses pop in for a bit. Amid all these faces are a few familiar ones too: comedian Kaneez Surka, actors Aisha Ahmed and Vedika Pinto, besides YouTubers Sejal Kumar and Shayan Roy. “Considering what we are all going through right now (social distancing), it became a need of sorts to feel like a family and involve everyone in this process. Our focus is spreading positivity,” says Ritviz, explaining why he wanted the video to be crowdsourced. “Even if for one second we are able to take people’s minds off (the pandemic), I will feel like I am able to give back with my music,” he adds.

Overwhelmed by the response, he says that his team had been going through hundreds of videos each day. “It became a part of my routine to go through all the tagged videos every morning. What a great thing to wake up to!” While the entries that ultimately made the cut were the most creative ones, he says, “All of them had the expression of love. And we tried our best to use as many as possible, that’s why you have half a second shots in it too.”

The music video is part of Bacardi Sessions, a brand he has been associated with since ‘Udd Gaye’, the song that shot him to fame. “The way I operate is, I will work on a track, overnight, and finish it the very next day and put it out. If I feel something today, I have to put it to use the very next minute. I think that spontaneity lines up with what Bacardi is trying to do.”

Ritviz used a somewhat similar concept of user engagement for the music video of Barso; he where his team shot the audience at NH7 Weekender. He is also known for engaging with his followers on social media frequently. “I want people who support my music to also be a part of the content,” he says, adding, “I want to do more of this for sure, but I hope it doesn’t take a pandemic for it to happen again!”.

Yet, he still is hesitant to hold live digital concerts like what his contemporaries have been doing during lockdown. “Maybe I wouldn’t mind a Live set sometime in the future… but it can never replace the feeling of being at a club or a concert,” he says. Ritviz’s upcoming collaborations include an EP with Nucleya, a couple of songs with Divine and one with Seedhe Maut.

Since the past year was about constant travelling from one gig to another, Ritviz considers staying at home with his parents in Pune, courtesy lockdown, a welcome break. “I have spent my entire life with my family in one place. Before I started doing shows, my room would be my little world. Then I got into this line of work, and I would barely be at home, it started getting to me,” he says.

Then the pandemic hit and now he finally feels he is in his natural habitat. “Things have actually gotten mad productive now that I have inculcated a routine. Plus, I am so grateful to be around my family who keep me grounded, so that there are positive vibes around.”