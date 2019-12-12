Rithvik Raja and his bhava-rich voice

Melody is the most distinctive aspect of Rithvik Raja’s music. I will first talk about the concluding piece ‘Kapali’ in Mohanam. Rendered in an unhurried manner in a voice rich with bhava, he brought out the essence of the kriti. His tutelage under Sulochana Pattabhiraman and T.M. Krishna comes through in his presentation.

Earlier, a relaxed alapana and tanam brought out the hues of the sarvaswara gamaka varika rakti raga, Thodi.

On the violin, M. Vijay was equally brilliant in his response, in the typical Lalgudi style. Rithvik rendered ‘Dacu Kovalena,’ again in a tranquil pace. “Oh, Rama, why are you hiding your abundant grace from me,” asks Saint Tyagaraja in the kriti.

In the thani (Misrajathi Jhampa tala), the Sumesh Narayanan-K.V. Gopalakrishnan duo gave ample evidence of their skill.

Their Khanda Kuraippu in Tisra nadai was mathematically perfect and aesthetically pleasant.

Rithvik Raja commenced his concert with Tyagaraja’s ‘Narada Muni vedalina’ (Pantuvarali) in Adi tala Tisra Nadai. The niraval and kalpanaswaras at ‘Narayana Namamamulanu’ highlighted the mood of the song. He then took up Behag for an extensive alapana.

Mention must be made of Vijay’s input in the formof colourful notes. Swati Tirunal’s popular ‘Saramaina Matalento’ followed next, instantly creating a lively atmosphere.

Rithvik rendered Dikshitar’s Ananda Bhairavi Kamalamba Navavarana kriti (Misra chapu) from the Anupallavi, ‘Sumana Saaraadhitha’.

This kriti belongs to the Trilokya Mohana Chakram (enchanter of the three worlds). Syama Sastri’s ‘Parakela Nannu’ (Kedaragowla) showed Rithvik’s talent in rendering fast-paced kritis.

It is heartening to note that younger musicians like Rithvik Raja are trying to shift aesthetics from dogma, theory from formalism and execution from rigid canons.