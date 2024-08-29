Rise above the din with metal bands in Bengaluru this weekend

Chaos Reigns with Vidyut, Dimorphous Expression, Dequma, Shades of Paranoia

August 31, 6 pm onwards

The Raft, Kormangala

Entry: ₹499, via Skillboxes.com

Metal from rising and seasoned acts alike is in store at the gig series, Chaos Reigns, taking place this week at The Raft in Koramangala. There has been no dearth of heavy music in the city and this show is yet another dose of extreme metal.

Dequma, the technical death metal band who have been around since 2011, are expected to be “bringing their unique blend of technical prowess and cosmic themes to the stage,” an event release says.

They are joined by Vidyut, the Chennai-origin death metal band who came together in 2009. As wild and unhinged as their music, the band says they are “here to break your bones.” The band adds in their typically dark humor, “Have the cops on speed dial and raise FIR for battery charges — we’re coming to wreck the place. See you in the pit!”

Bengaluru act Dimorphous Expression are also in the mix with their melodic death metal and thrash metal-informed sound. “Gear up for a wild evening full of awesome metal performances, headbanging, moshing, and an overall metal frenzy,” the band says about their upcoming concert.

Rising from the semi-professional gig circuit after competing at college competitions, Bengaluru act, Shades of Paranoia, describe themselves as a hard rock and metal band. The Chaos Reigns event description says, “They are based on their blurring the lines between Indian music and alternative rock/metal.”

Fakira x Langas and Manganiyars

August 31 and September 1, 8 pm onwards

Windmills, Whitefield

Entry: ₹3,000 (seating), ₹1,500 (standing) via windmills-india.com

A total of 12 musicians will gather at Windmills for a cultural experience rarely seen in the city. Titled Sanskriti Sarita, Bengal’s folk act Fakira team up with the Langas and Manganiyars from Rajasthan.

The lineup comprises Fakira with their guitar, bass and drum setup and Rajasthani vocalists, plus a harmonium, dholak and morchang act in the mix.

The event description says, “This extraordinary collaboration is a musical journey that bridges the diverse and vibrant landscapes of India. The fusion of Fakira’s soulful Bengal folk with the Langas and Manganiyars’ evocative Rajasthani melodies creates a rich tapestry of rhythm, harmony, and emotion. This event offers a rare opportunity to witness the coming together of two distinct yet deeply rooted musical traditions, celebrating the enduring beauty and cultural richness of India’s heritage.”

Optikal Asylum Turns 5

September 1, 4:20 pm onwards

Koramangala Social, Koramangala

Entry: ₹699, plus cover charge, via Insider.in

Wrapping up two weeks of celebrating five years in action, arts and music showcase Optikal Asylum have hosted shows across the country starting in Mumbai in August. The final stop for Optikal Turns 5 is Bengaluru, hosting nine DJs and at least 20 artistes at Koramangala Social.

The organisation — started in 2019 and showcasing several international artistes alongside spotlighting local electronic music — bring British duo Blumitsu, plus Nepal’s Dipsoman this week to Bengaluru. Indian artistes on the lineup include electronic DJ-producers such as Oceantied, Zokhuma, Ez Riser, plus Bengaluru-based party-starters Benkii, Raka Ashok, Fushi and Adi G.

Optikal’s team said in a description, “Wouldn’t believe that we’d make it this far but here we are celebrating our fifth year of existence, bringing you the tastiest curation of 100+ artists and musicians across six cities in India this August. We cherish the love and support we have received from all artists, collaborators and crews over the last half decade and we wouldn’t be able to get here without you! Hope to see you all join our celebrations next month.”