Rhythm is going to get you this World Music Day

NCPA comes to Bengaluru | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

June 17, 2022 10:30 IST

With World Music Day just around the corner, music lovers in Bengaluru will be spoilt for choice this weekend...

There is no accounting for a person’s taste, especially in music. There are almost as many genres and sub cultures as there are people on the planet. First celebrated in Paris on June 21, 1982, World Music Day has since become a global phenomenon. As it falls on a weekday this year, the musically-inclined all over the city are ensuring the weekend is a tribute to melody and harmony.

NCPA comes to Bengaluru

For the first time since the pandemic, the National Centre for the Performing Arts’ Symphony Orchestra of India (SOI), is touring again. Based out of Mumbai, the orchestra will be playing at Ranga Shankara on June 17 and 18.

Talking about the event, Xerxes Unvala, GM, Western Classical and SOI, says they will be playing some of the most popular music by classical composers — Mozart, Beethoven and Bizet.

Apart from a range of classical compositions that are bound to delight the connoisseur of Western classical music, as well as master classes and workshops, the highlight of the orchestra’s tour will be a concert that will cater to a younger audience, especially school children. Called the Young People’s Concert, Xerxes says, “It is a specially curated programme for children designed as a musical journey with 10 pieces of music each from a different country. Each of these pieces will be performed using different instrumentation as well. It will give children a chance to hear a little bit of music from composers from around the world.”

He adds that it will serve as an introductory concert of sorts with a narrator taking them on this journey. “We are trying to engage much more with the community in Bengaluru and bring a little bit of everything that we do in Mumbai, here. We hope to reach out to as many music lovers, musicians and budding artistes as a sort of holistic, residency plan rather than just a concert.”

Arundathi Nag, founder of Ranga Shankara, believes it is important for a city like Bengaluru to have a regular, predictable calendar for music. “The Symphony Orchestra of India of Mumbai is India’s only professional, philharmonic orchestra. It is important that the city residents know they will coming here on a regular basis. The Young People’s Concert will help parents initiate their children into the world of Western music.”

The Symphony Orchestra of India will play at Ranga Shankara on June 17 and 18. Tickets are available at the Ranga Shankara Box Office and bookmyshow.com.

Fete de la Musique is back!

This year, Alliance Françaises’ traditional music festival will be spread over three days to accommodate over 45 artistes who will participating, making this year’s celebration of World Music Day a memorable one.

Ushering in World Music Day: Jagdeesh of Bangalore School of Music, Manisha Vinod of Bangalore Creative Circus and Jean Christian of Alliance Francaise | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

According to Manisha Vinod, co-founder of Bangalore Creative Circus, which is partnering with Alliance Française de Bangalore and The Bangalore School of Music for the show, the event will be held at all three venues over two weekends. “It is with gusto we are bringing Fete de la Musique back after the pandemic, hence the ‘Back to Life’ concept as normalcy slowly returns. All the participating bands and artistes will get a chance to perform; it is free music for all to consume. ‘Music is for all’ has always been the concept of Fete de la Musique.” says Manisha.

Some of the participating bands and artistes include Simplemanradio, Fungii, Jazz Revivals, Tanya Shanker, Joe Louis and Rohit Chacko among others.

Titled ‘Back to Life,’ the show will be held at the Alliance Française de Bangalore, on June 17, 24 and 25, at Bangalore Creative Circus on June 18 and 19, and at The Bangalore School of Music on June 19. While entry is free, one can log on to https://linktr.ee/blrcreativecircus to notify organisers of the venue of their choice.

Elsewhere in the city...

Dreamers and jazz lovers can chill with Penny For Your Love, a four-piece troupe in the city comprising Nupur Saraswat and the members of Reya’s Ensemble — Reya, Varsh and Abhay. Their specialty is blending jazz, lyrical ballads and poetry with Reya vocalising, Varsha Sastry on the piano and Abhay Nayampally on the Carnatic guitar, while Nupur performs spoken word and lyrical poetry. On June 18, at Bira 91 Taproom, from 8pm

Penny For Your Love | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Bringing the moolah to music is #Weekindies presented by the Indian Music Experience. Titled #Weekindies: Learn, Network, Showcase, the day-long program will include talks on knowledge sharing and skill development, as well as a chance to network with others in the indie music scene including artists, managers, venue owners and others such as Jishnu Dasgupta, bass player and artist manager for Swarathma and Sandhya Surendra and Varun Murali, founders of Lexic. The day will conclude with musical performances by Huyana, Naadaani, Emotions and Mother Tongue, Frizzell D’Souza and Loysum.

Jishnu Dasgupta of Swarathma | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

On June 19, at Indian Music Experience. To register log on to indianmusicexperience.org