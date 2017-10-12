Traditional in his own way

The concerts of K. Vageesh are known more for their substance than glamour. Besides, he is a prolific composer and naturally the offerings contain his own sahityas. The kutcheri for Nadhabrahmam at Raga Sudha Hall was no exception. It started off with his Nattai varnam, ‘Munnavane yaanai mukhathone’ embellished with expertly framed chittaswaram. But, alas, was it necessary to add a long winding swarakalpana to this varnam? What should have been stupendous turned out to be superfluous because of the overkill.

His raga treatises were laid out on highly traditional lines with archetypal phrases methodically developed into a wider canvas. A single short opening phrase brought out the image of the raga in no uncertain terms, be it a lighter Jayamanohari or a heavy weight Sankarabharanam. After Koteswara Iyer’s ‘Gaanamudam’ in Salagam (Melakarta raga kriti) Dr. Vageesh drew a portrait of Jayamanohari and rendered Tyagaraja’s ‘Yagnadulu Sukha.’ Annamacharya’s ‘Deva devam bhaje’ came after the alapana of Dhanyasi, full of bhava. A crisp niraval and swara on ‘Rajavarasekaram’ coated the kriti with extra sheen. As a special item came Dr. Vageesh’s composition on Sri Ramanuja — ‘Yathiraja sri Ramanuja thiruvadi saranam’ in Tamil set in raga Mohanam.

Distinct phrases

Before settling on the main raga Sankarabharanam for an RTP, Vageesh filled the space with Papanasam Sivan’s ‘Srinivasa Thiruvenkatamudaiyan’ in Hamsanandhi. The alapana was traditional, touching many exclusive and distinctive phrases of the raga. He did go a little overboard at a few places, as his imagination refused to be reined in. The pallavi marked ‘Pradsoham’ and it went as ‘Sankaram Parameswaram Kapaleeswaram.’

The royal spread of pallavi after a brief tanam included extensive niraval, trikalam and swaras further bolstered by a combined energetic ‘thani’ by B. Ganapathy Raman on the mridangam and G. Ravichandran on the ghatam.

The concluding numbers were once again Vageesh’s own —‘Anjana nandanam’ in Suddha Dhanyasi and a mangalam. When the main artiste is full of life, the atmosphere gets electrified. M.A. Sundareswaran on the violin exhibited his musical credentials with impressive responses — especially while dealing with Nattai, Mohanam and Sankarabharanam tanam.