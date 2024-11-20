 />
Remembering Tiruchi Loganathan and his timeless Tamil songs

In his birth centenary, we recall how he perfected the art of playback singing long before others arrived on the scene.

Updated - November 21, 2024 10:37 am IST

Suganthy Krishnamachari
Suganthy Krishnamachari
The singer created his own niche

The singer created his own niche | Photo Credit: Courtesy: T.L. Maharajan

Tiruchi Loganathan’s father Subramania Achari was a goldsmith, but Loganathan was not interested in his father’s profession. Music was his passion. With encouragement from his relative M.M. Mariappa, who was a singer, Loganathan donned the greasepaint and became a ‘singing’ stage actor. He learnt Carnatic music from Tiruchi Nataraja Pillai. “He perfected the art of playback singing long before others arrived on the scene,” points out Loganathan’s son T.L. Maharajan. Loganathan’s first break in films came when he sang ‘Kasiniyil naangal vaazhvade’ for Nambiar in Jupiter Pictures’ Rajakumari, released in April 1947.

“Music director Subbiah Naidu overheard the tune given by his assistant M.S. Viswanathan for the song ‘Pudhu Vasanthamame’ (film Abhimanyu, 1948). Subbiah Naidu was so impressed that he decided to use MSV’s tune. The credits for Abhimanyu do not mention MSV, but later Subbiah Naidu revealed who had composed it. And my father and U.R. Jeevarathnam sang the song, which was MSV’s first composition,” says Maharajan. But it was ‘Vaarai’ in Manthiri Kumari (1950) which got him recognition.

‘Vaarai nee vaarai, pogumidam vegu dooram illai’ (come on, the destination is not far) sings the villain, as he leads the heroine up a cliff, promising a land of bliss. T.R. Sundaram of Modern Theatres felt that the tune was too mellow for a scene that was going to end in murder. But music director G. Ramanathan was confident that it would be a hit. And he was right. When the audience filed out of the theatre after the first show, everyone was humming the song.

The film Manthiri Kumari has the romantic duet ‘Ulavum thendral kaatrinile’ sung by Jikki and Loganathan.

The film Manthiri Kumari has the romantic duet ‘Ulavum thendral kaatrinile’ sung by Jikki and Loganathan. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Manthiri Kumari also has the romantic duet ‘Ulavum thendral kaatrinile’ by Jikki and Loganathan. The music with its ups and downs, suggests the undulating waves of a river, and you can visualise a young couple on a pleasant boat ride. If ‘Vaarai’ reveals treachery thinly veiled by sweet words, ‘Ulavum’ calms you with its gentleness. ‘Kalyana samayal sadam’ (Maya Bazaar) is a fun number, with Loganathan singing for S.V. Ranga Rao, who wolfs down plate after plate of goodies as Ghatotkacha. The song ‘Adikkira kaidaan’ captures a moment of epiphany in the life of a alcoholic, who perceives life for what it is — a curious mix of turmoil and calmness, sorrow and joy. Loganathan hiccups between lines, yet each word is clear. This song is one of his masterpieces. ‘Aasaiye alaipole’ with its philosophical message and ‘Chinna kutti naathanar’, which charmed the listeners with its rustic tune, are among his other popular songs.

Loganathan sang three songs for Kappalottiya Tamizhan. He told director Pantulu that he had sung in many Congress meetings, in the pre-Independence days. It was Kamaraj who gave Loganathan the title ‘Isai Thendral’, when he sang at a conference organised by the Muslims of Kayalpattinam. Loganathan refused to accept payment for singing the songs for Kappalottiya Tamizhan. As a kind of penance, he went for the recording without having breakfast. ‘Thanneer vittom valarthom’ was okayed in one take. But when he finished, Loganathan fainted.

Loganathan refused payment for the three songs he sang in Kappalottiya Tamizhan

Loganathan refused payment for the three songs he sang in Kappalottiya Tamizhan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Loganathan sang ‘Kannin Karumaniye’ for MGR (Marmayogi, 1951), ‘Inbam yengum inge’ for A.P. Nagarajan (Pennarasi, 1955), ‘Nilave needaan’ for Kalyankumar (Manoratham, 1954), ‘Thekkathi kallanada’ for Sivaji (Kalvanin Kadhali, 1955). He sang many songs for M.R. Radha, one of which was the popular lullaby ‘Chinna arumbu malarum’. In the Karnan song ‘Mazhai kodukkum’, Loganathan sang the stanza ‘Naani chivandana’. He even sang a rock song ‘Kanni paruvam’ (Sarasa B.A.), ‘Koovaamal koovum kokilam’ with MLV is one of his memorable songs.

“When my father was asked to sing for the hero in Paanai Pidithaval Bhagyasali, he suggested that Sirazhi Govindarajan should sing instead. Sirkazhi sir often visited our house to listen to my father singing ragas. Kunnakudi Vaidyanathan once told me that my father sang Thodi for an hour without repeating any phrases,” recalls Maharajan.

He sang for MGR in Marmayogi

He sang for MGR in Marmayogi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Loganathan was lavish in the gifts he gave to friends. Actor Thangavelu had a four-ground vacant plot, which was used only during Navaratri for a doll display, and for concerts. Loganathan was so impressed with Madurai Somu’s Kalyani alapana at one of Thangavelu’s Navaratri concerts, that he gifted his silver betel leaf box to him.

After he became a successful playback singer, Loganathan established a drama troupe, and staged Anarkali, in which he played the role of Salim. The play had eight songs, which became so popular that Columbia cut discs of all the songs.

Loganathan is still remembered by his fans, both in India and abroad. Maharajan shared with this writer a video of a Chinese fan of Loganathan singing his songs.

Published - November 20, 2024 02:29 pm IST

