Remembering Ramakant Gundecha and his sublime music

A friend at the Gurukul — the Dhrupad Sansthan in Bhopal — once said, “If Guruji were teaching tennis and not Dhrupad, I would still be his student.”

What appears as seeming indifference towards the very domain of study at the Gurukul is something I can easily relate to after having spent the larger part of the last decade here. There are at least a few hundred people from across the world who began their deep engagement in the practice and study of Dhrupad solely because of the attitude, sincerity, perspective and flair that Pandit Ramakant Gundecha brought to this art form.

There was something about Ramakant Guruji’s approach that transcended form and genre, and constantly kept us shishyas in a state of satisfaction and wonder. The satisfaction of having come in contact with sound in its highest state of evolution, beauty and magnificence; the wonder of being shown an otherwise inconceivable phenomenon and a path to pursue it.

He saw the potential for musicality in every single person that came to him, and would patiently spend hours upon hours coaxing a realisation of sound out of us. He only ever saw opportunities to explore musical learning through novel approaches in the different students who came to him, and never ‘good’ or ‘bad’ students.

When an experienced senior student with great musical command would sit in front of him for a class, he would dive right in and take the student along on an incredible journey of musical discovery. With a new and inexperienced student, he would be thrilled at the prospect of cultivating a new voice from scratch and finding innovative ways to deal with all the unique challenges that each individual brought with them. The insights that flowed from him along this journey would often clear a lot of mental and physical barriers for the other listening students as well, no matter how experienced or inexperienced they were.

Beacon of light

For him, every student was his child, whom he was raising with utter and complete love and dedication. He was a ‘guru’ in the true sense of the word — the one who removes darkness by being a beacon of light. He never ‘tried’ to be patient or to design teaching strategies. He had simply attained a state of heightened awareness that, combined with his innate sincerity and generosity, manifested in a varied, unique, intense and tireless life of teaching.

I came to Dhrupad Sansthan with absolutely no background in music, and it was Ramakant Guruji who, on the one hand, enraptured me with his uniquely enlightening musical sojourns, and on the other, empowered me to believe that I was capable of attaining at least some wealth of knowledge in an unfamiliar domain. Many of his students now perform and teach professionally around the world and that couldn’t have happened without his unique embodiment of ‘guruhood’.

Bubbling with ideas

His music was a clear reflection of the person he was — disciplined yet unpredictable, compassionate yet powerful, precise yet rhapsodic, controlled yet unrestrained, structured yet innovative and, always, convincing. He took care of a majority of the Gurukul’s vast affairs and administration, its projects in Bhopal and the rest of the country, and managed multiple aspects of the group’s engagements and tours, and yet he was constantly bubbling with fresh ideas and initiatives.

Every person who had the privilege of knowing him shared a unique and special bond with him and he managed to leave a deep impact on their lives. The same was true when he sat on stage, in front of the microphone.

Ustad Zia Fariduddin Dagar, the ustad of the Gundecha Bandhu, on once being asked what made Dhrupad so unique and difficult, said that Dhrupad demands that one be truthful and honest. Ramakant Guruji was indeed the utmost embodiment of this — one of those rare artists who remained the same person whether on stage or off it, and yet wove magic each time anew.

One of his oft repeated statements was that the guru’s job is only to awaken the guru within the shishya. After that, the guru is no longer needed. Having played such an integral role in our lives, his sudden demise has left an unimaginably large void. And yet, it seems like this is only another lesson he is giving us. Probably the most difficult one a student can encounter. That the guru may cease to exist as the vyakti (individual), but will live forever as the tattva (philosophy). He is now asking us to listen to his voice within ourselves.

The writer is a shishya of the Gundecha Brothers.