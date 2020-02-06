Remembering Jiddu through music

Chennai’s Vasanta Vihar is a sanctuary, of sorts. A quaint, white building, filled to the brim with the works of philosopher J. Krishnamurti and a serene campus that imbibes the values he so proudly practiced, walking through its doors even today carries his inimitable spirit on its grounds.

It’s no surprise, then, that his 125th birth anniversary celebrations will begin at this very campus where Krishnamurti preferred to stay and give lectures during his visits to Madras over 80 years ago.

“We celebrate with an exhibition that, we hope, acquaints a new generation with the life and teachings of Krishnamurti. Essentially, the spirit of his teachings have been interprerted in a physical, spatial and material manner, all of which will result in a truly unique viewing experience,” shares S.P. Kandaswamy, secretary of the Krishnamurti Foundation, India.

A conglomeration of a variety of events, the celebrations will feature a unique concert, bringing together artistes Monali Bala and Vedanth Bharadwaj to celebrate the elements of mysticism, philosophy, and nature.

It’s their first on-stage collaboration and yet, it seems the artistes’ association has been a fitting prelude for what’s to come.

“We’re extremely encouraging of each other and invested in each other’s music, so this performance will be a reflection of that. We’ll have organised, rehearsed elements as well as spontaneous improvisation ,” says Bala. “Our aim — or rather, the artistes’ aim — is to present a concert steeped in a love, compassion, and sensitivity that transcends religious and linguistic boundaries. The performance seeks to capture the essence of that through a selection of songs that carry lessons for humanity, even today,” says Kandaswamy.

Monali Bala

Though the artistes won’t divulge all of what we can hope to hear, they give us a glimpse into what’s to come.

“We plan to present multilingual, multi-genre mystic poets’ music. Let’s put it that way,” Bala smiles.

The line up, she says, will be a mix of familiar works with some original compositions, tying together the writings of popular Sufi and Bhakti-movement poets with the philosophical writings of modern-day poets.

Of course, the influence of Krishnamurti himself will be undeniable. Paying homage to his own fondness for musical engagement and growth, Kandaswamy says, can only be done through a concert such as this.

“He really believed that singing brings people together and has the extraordinary potential to help us reflect on the external world as well as the one inside of us all,” Kandaswamy smiles.

Presented alongside the exhibition that makes its home in Chennai for a week before travelling to Benares, the concert holds a special place in guitarist Bharadwaj’s heart.

“I did my final years of schooling in Rishi Valley — in fact, it’s where I decided to become a musician. So for me, this concert is a tribute to the resilient spirit that KFI harbours — one that is free of expectations and fear; a spirit that is ready to pursue one’s passions whole-heartedly and completely,” he smiles.

‘Music of the Mystics’ takes place at Vasanta Vihar on February 7 (6 p.m). All are welcome.