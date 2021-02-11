Remaking the traditional tanpura

In a dramatic breakthrough, Bhushan M. Jayarao has recreated the instrument with locally available material in the U.S.

A scientific rethink of a craft steeped in tradition, unencumbered by hallowed strictures, can shatter long-held beliefs, shed valuable insight, and provide interesting perspective. Dr. Bhushan M. Jayarao of The Pennsylvania State University, a non-musician, has constructed a tuneful tanpura with local material and knowhow from the Society of Indian Music and Arts (SIMA), an organisation dedicated to preserving and propagating traditional Indian performing arts. The construction of this tanpura breaks ‘sacrosanct’ beliefs on the making of Indian musical instruments, including particular geographical antecedents, very specific material, and inviolable modus operandi.

According to Arijit Mahalanabis, founder of SIMA and a recognised dhrupad and khayal artiste, “This tanpura was an attempt to wean away from dependence on India for instruments. We find traditional Indian instrument-makers have a mental block in handling anything outside what they are used to — for example, male tanpuras outside the C# range.”

Kishan Patel, director of SIMA’s Harrisburg chapter and himself a Hindustani vocalist and multi-instrumentalist, adds, “Another major issue is inconsistency. While well-known musicians receive instruments of high quality, we find ourselves frequently short-changed, particularly since we cannot test the instruments before purchase.”

SIMA knew of Edward Powell, an European luthier, who makes intriguing fused instruments including a lute, guitar and sarod all-in-one. He has also made a sarod and a surshringar with the same technique used to make an oudh (a Middle Eastern lute). SIMA thus thought a tanpura was in the realms of local possibility.

The process

Dr. Bhushan, a Professor of Veterinary and Biomedical Sciences, regularly reviews histologic slides — images of thin cross-sections of organic tissue. “I felt constructing the tanpura similarly, as layers of sections composed into one whole entity, was a feasible approach.” He used several squares of plywood, individually cut and hollowed to shape, assembled and stacked with glue to shape the thumba (kudam or bulbous bottom part of the instrument which is traditionally a gourd or solid piece of wood). The dand (or dandi aka long stem) of the tanpura was also created the same way, with a hollow tunnel in it. Where the kudam and the dandi intersected, Dr. Bhushan traced it out in longer planks of plywood and cut them out as contiguous pieces — unlike many traditional tanpuras where the kudam and dandi are separate pieces often joined with a connecting neck piece.

The face plate was carved and added to the bottom and extensive hand and machine sanding followed. Kishan added the bridges, the tail piece, and the pegs. Dr. Bhushan’s wife, Dr. Latha Bhushan, a Professor at Lock Haven University, applied three coats of polyurethane to seal, then hand-painted it multiple times with oil paint before doing the artwork. While heavier than the female Miraj tanpura used for dimensions, “the sound is soft and well rounded, not lacking in any overtones, but not as robust as a conventional tanpura,” says Arijit.

Materials, mainly plywood and glue, were purchased at the local home-improvement store. Dr. Bhushan estimates 400 hours from conceptualisation to finish went into the tanpura. “This was a prototype — it should take much less time going forward. We now know what is crucial, what works and what does not,” says Arijit, who hopes to continue SIMA’s efforts in instrument-making. Kishan adds, “We would like to hear from, and work with those who could share further expertise.”

SIMA also ordered a male A# tanpura from Edward Powell. Using the provided dimensions of Kishan’s best tanpura and the pitch it played at, Powell provided clear schematics for what the requested tanpura would be like. “The dand was a full 7 inches longer, practically my height of 5’ 11,” says Kishan.

New versions

Pleased with Powell’s instrument, SIMA has remodelled other instruments too. When the goatskin faceplate of Kishan’s traditional Santiniketan esraj broke, experts in India said he had to get rid of the instrument. However, he experimented and made a faceplate from a Remo Ambassador model drumhead. “The sound is as good as it was originally,” says Arijit.

These endeavours provided Arijit another important insight. “I understood why many music teachers in India tell some aspirants that music is not for them. It is often just an issue of pitches not aligning. Teachers and instrument-makers expect women and men to sing only in particular pitches. But that is a matter of physiology which, in the West, is recognised.”

He continues, “The prototype tanpura, our efforts with other instruments, and what we learned from Edward Powell have proven to us that Indian musical instruments can be made in alternate ways. This could help alleviate supply issues — for example, the larger gourds required for some tanpura pitches are unavailable in India and are sourced from Madagascar. Other instruments can also be re-engineered. Almost all Indian drums are thought to be functional only if made from a single block of wood, but I have heard a tabla made from multiple pieces that sounded very good. Using multiple pieces makes it so much more environmentally sustainable too. Sound is just physics. Construction (the thickness of the wood, the depth of the hollow chambers etc.) rather than exact materials affects sound and tonal quality more.”

The author writes on classical music and musicians.