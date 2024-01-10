GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Rashid Khan, a singer who rose above genres

The Hindustani vocalist, who passed away recently, established an emotional connect with his audience across the globe.

January 10, 2024 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

MEENA BANERJEE
Renowned Hindustani singer Rashid Khan performing in Bhubaneswar in 2012.

Renowned Hindustani singer Rashid Khan performing in Bhubaneswar in 2012. | Photo Credit: Ashoke Chakrabarty

In the cold winter morning, Kolkata’s upscale Nandan Complex was thronged by people as the flower bedecked Rabindra Sadan was waiting for its most cherished vocalist’s last visit. 

The 21-gun salute reminded one that just 10 ten months after the passing of Pt. Vijay Kichlu, Rashid’s indulgent mentor and founder-director of Sangeet Research Academy (SRA), he too has bid adieu.At Vijay Kichlu’s memorial meeting in February 2023, Rashid poured his heart out. Looking unwell and shaken, he reminisced his arrival to Calcutta in 1970s, a decision which changed his life. “It was Vijay uncle who convinced nana (his grandfather Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan) to leave Bareilly In Uttar Pradesh with his select disciples and join SRA as one of its gurus. I came along. One made me part of this loving SRA family while my the other (grandfather) trained me with an iron hand. Whatever I am today, is because of them.”

Ustad Rashid Khan

Ustad Rashid Khan | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Those days, the academy was housed in a New Alipur building and could barely accommodate the gurus, Ustad Latafat Hussain Khan, Ustad Nissar Hussain Khan and Girija Devi along with their families. Young Rashid, immensely talented but extremely naughty, did not hide his disapproval of the place which literally caged him. To humour and encourage him, Vijay Kichlu and his close friends would ask him to sing whatever he liked. Little Rashid was fond of film songs and would sing popular classical-based numbers of Mohammad Rafi, Talat Mehboob and Manna Dey.     

Though Rashid had learnt the rudiments of shastriya sangeet, he didn’t seem to like singing ragas and the rigours associated with the art form; but fell in love with Girija Devi’s thumris and loved to render them along with his favourite Rafi-numbers.

Ustad Rashid Khan with Subhankar Banerjee on the tabla and Jyoti Goho on the harmonium performing at the Music Academy in Chennai on December 31, 2007.

Ustad Rashid Khan with Subhankar Banerjee on the tabla and Jyoti Goho on the harmonium performing at the Music Academy in Chennai on December 31, 2007. | Photo Credit: V. GANESAN

Surprisingly, his grandfather did not disapprove of this. Instead, he preferred this ‘chaumukha’ (all-rounder) trait of his disciple.

To escape the taskmaster-grandfather, Rashid once left home. He would often spend nights chatting and laughing with friends at the SRA auditorium. He also used to spend time at the academy’s audio library listening to the recordings of legends. He loved Ustad Amir Khan’s music. He soon discovered the beauty and depth of classical music and refused lucrative offers from the film industry.

Ustad Rashid Khan performing in Kochi on November 28, 2004.

Ustad Rashid Khan performing in Kochi on November 28, 2004. | Photo Credit: MAHESH HARILAL

His classical recitals attracted even the uninitiated. I have heard him sing Bageshri, Yaman, Multani, Bilaskhani Todi, Darbari, Jogkauns etc on several occasions and every time found a different angle of the ragas’ persona. Once after a nightlong soiree that ended in the wee hours with his heart- wrenching Bilaskhani Todi, dazed by its impact I hopped into a cab not realising that the cabbie, an ardent admirer of Rashid Khan, followed him wherever he performed in Kolkata.

Rashid’s close friend, eminent sarod exponent and composer Tejendra Narayan Majumdar succeeded in making Rashid sing a few Natiya Kalaam tuned by him, titled ‘Naina Piya se’. It was a great success. Soon after there was a beeline of film producers with offers to sing in films. Then ‘aoge jab tum o saajana’ happened and it swept the entire music world off its feet and Rashid became a household name!            

Whether a solo recital or duets with greats like Pt. Bhimsen Joshi, or a film song, thumri, ghazal and bhajan, Rashid Khan sang from his heart. Like his idol Ustad Amir Khan, he carved a niche by merging the finer nuances of different gharanas. An intuitive artiste, he couldn’t explain what made him sing a particular phrase, the way he did. He believed, ‘Khuda gaata hai, ham gaate hain (god makes me sing).’   

Related Topics

Friday Review

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.