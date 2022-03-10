Musician Fejo: Good times are ahead for Malayalam rap

Malayalam rap artiste Fejo | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The rapper talks about his acting debut in ‘Naradan’ and increasing acceptance for Malayalam rap

Malayalam rapper Fejo has a lot to cheer about post the release of Aashiq Abu’s Naradan. The Tovino Thomas-Anna Ben-starrer, a powerful critique on news channels, has not only given him a significant role but also features his song, ‘Thannatthan’.

“The film has another rap track, ‘Neeyetha’, by rappers MC Couper and Marthyan. Perhaps for the first time in Malayalam cinema, instead of ‘lyricists’, ‘rappers’ figure in the movie credits. Things have been looking up for Malayalam rappers in the last few years and this movie has come as a shot in the arm for us,” says Fejo.

He plays Mudiyan, a rapper, in the film. The character is pitted against Tovino’s character, Chandraprakash, the high profile and cut-throat news anchor. “Sharing the screen with Tovi chettan, Anna, Indrans sir and others in my debut movie was not something I had expected. It has been a rewarding and memorable experience,” says Fejo, who started his career as a rap artiste over a decade ago.

He had met Aashiq during ‘Para’, a digital hip-hop festival featuring leading rap artistes from Kerala that was held last year. The show was directed by Aashiq and curated by actor-DJ Sekhar Menon and actor-musician Sreenath Bhasi. “Aashiq chettan had appreciated my songs then. But I was taken aback when I got a call from him saying that I had a role in his movie and that I would be doing a song as well. That was a bonanza!” he laughs.

Fejo adds that he was apprehensive after he did the screen test for the role. “I have faced the camera only for my music videos. So I was not sure if I had done enough to clear the audition. Even after I came on board, I had little idea about the character. So, I got a pleasant surprise when I realised that I had such an important role!”

Getting into the groove

He adds that having Sekhar who understands the rap/hip-hop culture as the composer of Naradan helped while making the song. “I have been doing fast-paced songs. However, the director and composer told me that even though ‘Thannatthan’ has rap elements it should be a groovy track, keeping in with the pace of the movie. Sekhar chettan set it in such a way that I could give exactly what he wanted for the track,” he explains.

Fejo mentions that even though he has no combination scenes with MC Couper and Marthayan in the movie, he was there on the set when their video was shot. The director has tried to change the misconception that rappers are into drugs and lead a wayward lifestyle,” he adds.

Fact file Kochi-native Fejo (coined from the first letters of his name Febin Joseph) was introduced to rap by his brother, Vipin Joseph. His first original song ‘Private aravushala’ was about self-financing colleges. He has worked in a music video with rapper Raftaar and actor Varun Dhawan, to promote Breezer Vivid Shuffle, a hip-hop dance festival. Among his popular songs are ‘Avasaram tharu’, ‘Bhoomidevi’, ‘Malsaram ennodu thanne’ and ‘Theruvinte kalakaran’.

Fejo is fresh from the success of Mohanlal’s Arattu in which he has sung the theme song (‘Thalayude vilayattu’) with MG Sreekumar. Composed by Rahul Raj, the song was on the trending list. “Using a rap song for big stars is not new in Malayalam cinema. The trend, however, is to use Tamil lyrics as in the case of Lucifer (‘Kadavule pole’) or English as in Mammootty’s Abrahaminte Santhathikal. Rahul chettan said that we would give it a try with Malayalam lyrics,” says Fejo.

In tinsel town

Fejo’s debut in films was with Maradona for Sushin Shyam and he has done the most number of songs for Jakes Bejoy ( Ranam, Kalki and Operation Java). His other film projects are Athiran, Jeem Boom Bhaa, Under World, and Uriyadi.

“The acceptance from the film industry has to do with how much the audience appreciate our work. The best thing about working in films is that I have been able to experiment with the rap genre and thereby give something new for listeners,” he adds.

Fejo avers that it is important for each rapper to have his or her own style. Meanwhile, he is hopeful about good times ahead for Malayalam rap. “It is true that we have to go a long way when compared to the scene in Tamil or Hindi. However, there is more acceptance for rap in the new generation and Malayalam rap will go places in the next five or six years. By that time we might get support from more music labels,” he signs off.