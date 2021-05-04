Rapper Rap Kid India turns composer-lyricist for Malayalam film

Kochi:

04 May 2021 18:19 IST

Rapper Aditi Nair aka Rap Kid India talks about having sung and written for ‘Kho Kho’

Rapper Rap Kid India’s [Aditi R Nair] distinctive voice and style belies her age. The 17-year-old’s curiosity led her to give a shot at hip hop when she was 13 years old. Now, four years later, she has not only made a name for herself as a rapper but also turned lyricist-composer-singer for the recently-released Malayalam film, Kho Kho.

Although this is not her first time in cinema; her first film was Tovino Thomas’ Kilometres and Kilometres, in which she rapped for ‘Thelinjee Vaanaake…’ She has also sung the cover version of ‘Apna time aayega…’ from the film Gully Boy for #WithALittleHelp a Google initiative, honouring sports persons.

Kho Kho, however, is special because she has written and sung for five songs, besides backing vocals for a sixth, ‘Kho Kho Theevandi’.

Rajisha Vijayan in ‘Kho Kho’

“It was a thrilling and overwhelming experience, despite the lockdown. I have been a kho-kho player in my school, Kendriya Vidyalaya AFS (Akkulam, Thiruvananthapuram), so I was excited about it. Lyrics just flowed and writing the songs was like a dream come true,” Aditi says.

Music director Sidhartha Pradeep contacted her, on the suggestion of director Rahul Riji Nair, asking if she would be interested. “They were looking for a voice that would fit in, for the rap. Initially I thought I was doing only one song but then it became five. Writing, singing and rapping was all on the spot…” she says. She was one of the film’s three lyricists, besides Vinayak Sasikumar and Arjun Ranjan.

As a 11-year-old, Aditi stumbled onto rap when she heard a rap song on the radio. Not only did it fancy her, but also made her want to give it a shot. She says she is more interested in Western music, fuelling her interest in rap. She wrote many songs over the years, such as ‘Feel Free to Dream’, which uploaded on her YouTube channel during lockdown, she composed when she was 13.

“Rapping initially was not easy, but it wasn’t impossible either,” says the Class XII student. “The sound was different, which made me curious and wanted to experiment. When I started there weren’t many Malayali rappers nor was it so mainstream.”

Aditi raps in Hindi, Malayalam and English, and uploads the songs on her YouTube channel. Her songs are available on Spotify too. She adds, “I like to write about a mix of things. I wrote and sang about chocolates and marshmallow, which worked out well. Similarly about stuff that is happening around us and things that concern people of my generation. I want to tell them through my music that I am with them.”