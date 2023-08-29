HamberMenu
Ranjani Sivakumar’s musical narrative ‘Birdsong by Birdsong’ explores birds as muse in the works of poets and writers

August 29, 2023 12:18 pm | Updated 12:18 pm IST

S B Vijaya Mary
Ranjani Sivakumar

Ranjani Sivakumar | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

This weekend, classical vocalist Ranjani Sivakumar will headline Birdsong by Birdsong, a unique storytelling and music presentation to showcase birds as winged muses for poets, musicians, saints and their music. 

Artistes galore

The show to be held at Rangbhoomi Spaces at Gachibowli in Hyderabad on September 2, from 6pm, will have storytelling and singing by Ranjani accompanied by Sriramya Mantha on the violin, Ramakrishna on percussion (mridangam and kanjira), and Madhavi and Aparna playing the tanpura. The concert has a myriad set list —  Tyagaraja kriti, Kabir songs, tracks by The Beatles, songs made famous by Runa Laila, songs of Allama Prabhu, Sadasiva Bramhendra, Purandaradasa, a Telugu film song penned by Devulapalli Krishna Sastri, Bharatiyar’s poem and one by Maya Angelou.

“Initially I conceived and performed the show for the Hyderabad Literary Festival two years ago as Anuradha Gunupati of Saptaparni commissioned me to do it. I wanted to bring out the connection between literature, music and Nature. I found the meeting point in the topic of birds and bird songs,” says Ranjani, whose main inspiration was  Anne Lamott’s book, Bird by Bird

Being an avid birder with bird calls being her primary interest, Ranjani’s research led her to the poetry of Maya Angelou, articles written by AV Krishnan (Bird and Birdsong), AK Ramanujam and many others. “I started making extensive notes on how birds have been the muse for poets while peppering the act with anecdotes in real time of the place they have in Nature. Birds have an integral part in our lives — apparently and covertly. Their role is pivotal as seed dispersers, pollinators and scavengers. Their songs offer solace to everyone who tunes in.”

Flight of fancy

Birds are the pivot for the poems and music of all the pieces that are a part of the setlist in Ranjani’s concert. “The songs have been inspired by their flight and what they stand for metaphorically. The rasa or flavours of the song vary in expression from romance, wonder, spiritual anchoring, philosophy and thoughts about freedom,” adds Ranjani.

(Birdsong by Birdsong at Rangbhoomi Spaces on September 2, 6pm; Tickets on Bookmyshow.com)

