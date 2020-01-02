Ranjani Sivakumar put her training to good use

A young and talented musician, Ranjani Sivakumar Sidda Reddy is blessed with a voice that has a rich timbre. Her music has a poise and finish that comes from a technique acquired from hertraining under seniors such as Seetha Narayanan and Pantula Rama.

Commencing with the Kedaragowla varnam, Ranjani presented a good package in her afternoon concert.

Patnam Subramania Iyer’s ‘Manasu karugademi’ (Hamsadhwani-Rupakam) was preceded by a melodic Virutham, ‘Sada Balaroopaapi.’ While Ranjani rendered niraval at Charanam, ‘Aramara Etiki,’ the swaraprasthara was at the Pallavi. In the latter, the tisra nadai passages were brilliant.

In the Varali alapana, Ranga Priya, disciple of Embar Knnan, on the violin offered an outstanding response.

Ranjani rendered Syama Sastri’s ‘Kamakshi Bangaru’ (Misra Chapu) with niraval and swarams at ‘Thamasamela Rave.’ Her sancharas in the upper octave brought out the essence of the raga.

Extensive alapana

After Kalyani Varadarajan’s ‘Aparna Parvathi’ (Nalinakanthi – Rupakam), Ranjani rendered an extensive and majestic Kharaharapriya alapana. She commenced Tyagaraja’s ‘Soumitri Bhagyame Bhagyamu,’ at the Anupallavi, ‘Chitra Ratnamaya’.

The niraval and swaraprasthara at the Charanam, ‘Baguga vinta’ inducted the tempo of the Alathur school, which enhanced the appeal of the concert. In the thani, Sunaadha Krishna, a student of Tiruchi Kumar and Mannargudi Easwaran, played some lovely tisra phrases.

After the Javali ‘Mutta vaddura’ (Saveri – Desadi talam), Ranjani concluded her recital with Mysore Vasudevachar’s ‘Janaki Manoharam Bhajeham’ in Maund and a Surutti Thiruppugazh ‘Karanamathaaka Vanthu.’