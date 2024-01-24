GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ranjani and Gayatri sing songs in praise of Rama

Ranjani and Gayatri presented a special ‘Ramabhajana’ concert to mark the Pran Prathishta in Ayodhya and Sri Parthasarathy Sabha’s 124th anniversary

January 24, 2024 06:24 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST

Renuka Suryanarayana
Ranjani and Gayatri performed a special concert ‘Ramabhajana’ at Narada Gana Sabha in Chennai.

Ranjani and Gayatri performed a special concert ‘Ramabhajana’ at Narada Gana Sabha in Chennai.

Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha inaugurated its 124th year celebrations with ‘Ramabhajana’, a special concert by Ranjani and Gayatri to commemorate the consecration of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi mandir in Ayodhya. The event was held at Narada Gana Sabha manin hall. Charumathi Raghuraman on the violin, Sai Giridhar on the mridangam and S. Krishna on the ghatam provided able support.

They sang to a full house kritis by Dikshitar, Tyagaraja, Arunachala kavirayar, Badrachala Ramadasar and Papanasam Sivan to highlight the bhakti mood.

They began with a sloka before rendering Dikshitar’s ‘Ramachandraya dasoham’ in raga Dharmavati. This ended with a quick swara soufflé and set the tone for the evening. Ranjani’s Sriranjani alapana paved the way for the familiar, ‘Maru palkagunna vemira’ (Sriranjani, Tyagaraja). Racy niraval at ‘Dari nerigi santa sillinatti’ ended in a long, rapid swara exposition emphasising ‘Dha’. It drew a huge round of applause. Charumathi’s violin repartee complemented the duo’s thought process and singing. 

Ranjani and Gayatri sang songs on Rama to mark the Ayodhya consecration.

Ranjani and Gayatri sang songs on Rama to mark the Ayodhya consecration.

Next came the Rama Nataka keerthana by Arunachala Kavi, ‘Sharanam sharanam endrane’ (raga Sourashtram). Gayatri began a highly-nuanced Kambhoji raga, singing notes in the upper octave with full energy. She unfolded the alapana before rendering the emotive piece, ‘Emayya Rama’ (Kambhoji, Badrachala Ramadas). An exquisite korvai ended the kalapanaswara section.  This set the stage for a crisp and efficient tani avarthanam by Sai Giridhar and Krishna.

It was then time for the RTP. Ranjani began with a raga alapana in Pantuvarali with strikingly aesthetic phrases. Gayatri took over with higher octave excursions of the raga till she blended it into a wonderful tanam. The pallavi, of course was in praise of Rama, ‘Rama bhajana lola Anjaneya bhakta phala abayya meeyya Sri’ (Chaturasra Jhampa tala in tisra nadai). The ragamalika swarakalpana that followed was beautifully structured. Ranjani and Gayatri hit a rapturous note with the viruttham ‘Nadiya porul kai koodum’ in Ragamalika including Mohanam and Mand as a precursor to the piece, ‘Ramanai bhajithal noivinai theerum’ (Papanasam Sivan). The concert concluded with their speciality an abhang, ‘Tujhe naam majha mukhi aso deva’. 

Related Topics

Friday Review

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.