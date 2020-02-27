‘Unhide’, directed by Ramya Nambessan, asks questions about abuse, the male gaze and consent

Thiruvananthapuram

27 February 2020 13:45 IST

The three-minute video, with dialogues in Tamil, features Ramya and Sshritha Shivadas

Actor-singer Ramya Nambessan turns director with a power-packed, three-minute video Unhide. Released a week ago on her YouTube channel, Ramya Nambessan Encore, the video with dialogues in Tamil, explains what consent is all about.

Powerful visuals of a woman dressing up shows her scrutinising herself in the mirror. As she tries to decide what to wear, she is plagued by questions. “Is my neckline too low? Is my hemline too high? Is my sari too revealing? Does my dress cling to my curves and bulges? No matter what you wear, someone will have a problem with it. It is time woman realise that the problem lies with the way men look at a woman and not with what you choose to wear,” says Ramya.

Written in Tamil by her friend and director of her next film, Badri Venkatesh, Unhide, sung and recited by Ramya herself, does not stop with a woman’s choice of clothing. It takes off from there to explain the importance of consent in any kind of a relationship, the abuse that women suffer and how it is upbringing that can bring about a change in the way a man perceives a woman.

“This has been in my mind for quite some time. Each time I heard or read about a woman being abused, I was dying to do something to express my outrage. As an artiste, I wanted to turn to the medium I am familiar with to express my angst and anguish. A poet might vent through her verses and so I turned to cinema,” explains Ramya.

Food for thought

She adds that in addition to creating content to entertain, she also wants her channel to have matter that makes people think and discuss contemporary issues. So she wanted to include music and videos that would provide food for thought for her viewers.

“I wanted the channel to be an outlet for my social responsibility as a citizen today. I think Unhide has reached out to people because of the positive feedback I have received. Ever since it was released, I have been getting compliments. While some said that it disturbed them, others remarked that it made them cry as they watched the different ways women are abused,” says Ramya.

Whenever there is some issue about a woman being molested or abused, it is the woman and her actions that come under the scanner, says an indignant Ramya. Pointing out that there are men and women who are guilty of trying to put the onus of responsibility on a woman when she is abused or molested, she says: “The questions range from why she was alone to what she was doing late in the night to why she was in a particular area and why she was travelling and so on. It was shocking to hear the accusatory tone in their voices. This video is also for those men and women.”

Man and society

She continues: “I want to tell them that perhaps the fault is with the way we have shaped the men in our society and brought up our sons. Perhaps, it is the way they see women that is wrong. Many a time, it is their upbringing that makes men view women in a commodified way. If parents teach their sons to look a woman in the eyes when they speak to her and see her as another human being, then perhaps this commodification of women might stop.”

Sshritha Shivadas | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

The visuals have been enacted by Ramya and Sshritha Shivadas. Shot at her home in Kochi and in the Kalikotta Palace in Tripunithura, Unhide has also been produced by Ramya.

“It was an impulsive project. I chose Tamil for the verses because I felt the emotions expressed would be more poetic and dramatic than in Malayalam. Since I cannot write poetry, Badri told me he would give voice to what I had in my mind and write the dialogues. He motivated me to go ahead with it. So once the lyrics were done by him, the same day I went to my brother Rahul Subramaniam’s studio in Kochi and completed the recording. The next day, we finished most of the shoot.”

Once the team saw the visuals, they were convinced that they were on the right path and went ahead with the shooting on the second day. Ramya hopes that the video proves to be an eye-opener.

“That is what made me create something like this with whatever resources and talent I have. I feel such conversations are the need of the hour. I am grateful that these spaces exist for us to talk about such themes,” she adds.