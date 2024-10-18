ADVERTISEMENT

Ramya Kiranmayi, Chetana Sekhar and GN Bhuvan impressed with their neat presentation

Published - October 18, 2024 01:12 pm IST

The young team scored with their precise and focused performance  

Kalyan Gopalan

Ramya Kiranmayi. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It appeared to be a “rapid-fire” concert right from the time Ramya Kiranmayi launched her first recital of Mysore Vasudevachar’s‘Pranamamyaham’ in raga Gowla at Naadasangamam, Narada Gana Sabha. The niravalat ‘Siddhi vinayakam’ is quite uncommon and was reminiscent of the legendary Thanjavur Kalyanaraman. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The young team also featured Chetana Sekhar on the violin and GN Bhuvan on the mridangam. Their focussed and neat presentation made the evening truly special.

Ramya continued with the fast-paced Papanasam Sivan kriti in raga Atana ‘Nee irangaayenil’. After a brief alapana, she sang her next kriti ‘Sudhamayi sudhanidhi’ in raga Amritavarshini. Ramya’s decoding of the raga in her alapana was precise. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Chaganti Ramya Kiranmayi. | Photo Credit: C.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Next came the brisk-paced  Kaanada kriti ‘Ninaada nela neerajaksha’. In this, Saint Tyagaraja reinforces how one’s spiritual progress depends on hard-earned detachment, while earthly happiness depends on material wealth, and that there is no point in blaming the lotus-eyed Lord. Ramya’s diction was clear and her brigas weremeasured.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The main kriti for the day was in raga Thodi — ‘Ninne namminadu’ in Misra Chapu. The niraval was at ‘Kamakshi kanchadhalayadakshi’ and Ramya was ably supported by Chetana. A violinist herself, Ramya was able to explore Thodi well within the limited time at her disposal. 

Bhuvan’s accompaniment was crisp and effortless. His arai chappuandfarans were crystal clear and his tani avartanam was a testimony to his graceful playing. The main korvai was different, and seamlessly led to Kamakshi kanchadhalayadakshi. 

The young trio’s concert was fulfilling.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US