Ramya Kiranmayi, Chetana Sekhar and GN Bhuvan impressed with their neat presentation

The young team scored with their precise and focused performance  

Published - October 18, 2024 01:12 pm IST

Kalyan Gopalan
Ramya Kiranmayi.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It appeared to be a “rapid-fire” concert right from the time Ramya Kiranmayi launched her first recital of Mysore Vasudevachar’s‘Pranamamyaham’ in raga Gowla at Naadasangamam, Narada Gana Sabha. The niravalat ‘Siddhi vinayakam’ is quite uncommon and was reminiscent of the legendary Thanjavur Kalyanaraman. 

The young team also featured Chetana Sekhar on the violin and GN Bhuvan on the mridangam. Their focussed and neat presentation made the evening truly special.

Ramya continued with the fast-paced Papanasam Sivan kriti in raga Atana ‘Nee irangaayenil’. After a brief alapana, she sang her next kriti ‘Sudhamayi sudhanidhi’ in raga Amritavarshini. Ramya’s decoding of the raga in her alapana was precise. 

Chaganti Ramya Kiranmayi.

| Photo Credit: C.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

Next came the brisk-paced  Kaanada kriti ‘Ninaada nela neerajaksha’. In this, Saint Tyagaraja reinforces how one’s spiritual progress depends on hard-earned detachment, while earthly happiness depends on material wealth, and that there is no point in blaming the lotus-eyed Lord. Ramya’s diction was clear and her brigas weremeasured.

The main kriti for the day was in raga Thodi — ‘Ninne namminadu’ in Misra Chapu. The niraval was at ‘Kamakshi kanchadhalayadakshi’ and Ramya was ably supported by Chetana. A violinist herself, Ramya was able to explore Thodi well within the limited time at her disposal. 

Bhuvan’s accompaniment was crisp and effortless. His arai chappuandfarans were crystal clear and his tani avartanam was a testimony to his graceful playing. The main korvai was different, and seamlessly led to Kamakshi kanchadhalayadakshi. 

The young trio’s concert was fulfilling.

