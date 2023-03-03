ADVERTISEMENT

Ramakrishnan Murthy chose kritis from the Tyagaraja treasure trove

March 03, 2023 01:16 pm | Updated 02:54 pm IST

Ramakrishnan Murthy’s concert was a tribute to the bard and his compositions

G. Swaminathan

Ramakrishnan Murthy’s Tyagaraja Aradhana concert at Vani Mahal, February 19, 2023. Accompanied by R.K. Shriramkumar on the violin, N.C. Bharadwaj on the mridangam and N. Guruprasad on the ghatam. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Ramakrishnan Murthy’s vocal concert on the occasion of Tyagaraja Aradhana 2023 at Vani Mahal was a significant tribute to the great bard. There was a notable, interesting shift in the young and popular vocalist’s presentation — the major raga and a regal kriti were the opening number sans an elaborate raga essay, but with a shloka in raga Thodi. The composition was the popular ‘Koluvamare gada’ with a surfeit of striking sangatis in the anupallavi and charanam. There was a swara segment set on the pallavi, covering both the lower and upper kala ranges.

The choice of main raga was Jaganmohini. Ramakrishnan Murthy’s raga exposition of Jaganmohini carried enough merit, touching the main features of the raga. The composition here was the beautiful ‘Mamava satatam raghunatha’ and the singer chose to go for the niraval and swarakalpana on the pallavi phrase itself. After a few rounds of swaras at two different speeds, the panchamam-centered notes culminated in a fitting finish.

The concert was an interesting mélange of some little-known and familiar kritis by saint Tyagaraja. Earlier, a brief prelude of the raga Suddha Dhanyasi led to the famous ‘Enta nerchina’ with a few swara rounds, and ‘Narada gana lola’ in Atana with a gentle touch. The song list included a kriti ‘Vishnu vahana,’ another kriti in Sankarabharanam hailing Garuda, the sombre ‘Eti janmam’ in Varali, and the subtle ‘Vina rada na manavi’ in Devagandhari. The conclusion was prefixed with a shloka in ragamalika - Purvikalyani, Nilambari and Kapi - and ended with the ‘Shobhane’ song ‘Vadana dyuti’ in Pantuvarali.

Ramakrishnan Murthy’s performance was bolstered by R.K. Shriramkumar on the violin — his performance was classy and there was finesse in his immaculate raga treatises and swara sallies.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

N.C. Bharadwaj on the mridangam and N. Guruprasad on the ghatam strengthened the concert with percussion that matched the tenor of the concert. Their soft start of the tani avartanam ended with great zest through sharp and impressive rhythmic exchanges.

A suggestion: Many a time, vocalists add a Tamil virutham or a Sanskrit shloka before the kriti to add value or beauty. The audience might not be familiar or understand the significance. Hence, the singer could mention a few lines about the specialty and significance of adding it to their rendition. This will help the rasikas appreciate it better.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US