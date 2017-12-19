Karaoke Nights at Irish House: Raising the mic bar

Enthusiastic raw singers humming tunes on a karaoke, dim golden lights creating a warm ambiance and a bar to serve your needs, these were the perfect setting for a happy hour of sing-along songs. Hosted by AXN, Karaoke Nights at Irish House, Whitefield, recently saw several amateur singers singing their hearts out.

This was the third edition of the AXN-organised Karaoke Nights in Irish Houses across the city. “I was waiting for this event. I never really got a chance to rap in front of a crowd. I sang two songs and that was really fun. I came here for a promotion party with my colleagues and this added to our celebration,” says Lokesh Ganesan, one of the first people from the audience to win the gift hamper.

Meghna Potta and Sagar Ramprasad, regular visitors to the pub, chorus: “We specially came here for the karaoke. A lot of good singers came up to sing today. The ambiance over here is different and there is this free flowing energy among the crowd here.”

The event was led by KJ Prithvi, who leads all four editions of Karaoke Nights. “The crowd in Whitefield was by far the liveliest. Bengaluru comes out with the best amateur singers. Thanks city caters to a mixed crowd; there should be more such regular karaoke events. The crowd was extremely enthusiastic, I didn’t have to push them to participate.They had the courage to come forward and sing freely.”

Abigail Pais, one of the singers, adds: “There was a cool vibe among the crowd. Bengaluru should be getting used to events like this.” Everyone had something to takeaway from the event, whether it was to dance in Bollywood style on English songs, cheer for the others singing or just enjoy their drinks while watching cricket. Sameeksha Rustagi spoke about her experience, “I am very fond of singing and I loved singing here. The crowd was pretty chilled out and appreciating.”

By the end of the event almost everyone came together to dance. Pavan Changappa the manager of Irish house, Whitefield, says, “I think it’s a way to express their feelings. Karaoke is the best way to connect with people. We do such events weekly to interact with our guests more.”

Enthusiastic singers kept coming up one after the other from the crowd, which kept the event lively throughout. “I am used to singing in public places, but this was a different and fun experience,” says Dhruv Menon who was also declared as the best singer at the end of the event.