Raghu Dixit composes an anthem to support folk artists of Rajasthan

Raghu Dixit has composed an anthem for a fundraising online concert, Love2Humanity, to support Rajasthan’s folk artists. It features the sanskrit phrase ‘Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu’. It is a prayer seeking peace and happiness to all beings, everywhere. But for the first two weeks of the COVID-19 lockdown, Raghu himself was struggling to find peace.

The chaos outside created a turbulence within. “I went on a downward spiral,” he says. “I am someone who likes to be with people. So, when I couldn’t go anywhere, I didn’t know what to do.”

Two weeks later, he decided to focus on things he could control. He started working out every morning with his trainer via video call, changed his eating habits and got more involved in meditation. “From 117 kg, I reduced to 103. I now pay attention to my hunger, try to be aware of the food that enters my body and have gained more insights on meditation.”

“My biggest takeaway from this lockdown is I finally started learning music. Despite being a musician, I didn’t have technical knowledge of it. I have also resumed bharatanatya, which I used to practice as a child.”

After sorting out the stress within, Raghu was ready to help others suffering outside. Over the last two months, he has been involved in several fundraisers. He acknowledges his privilege as an accomplished artist. “Due to the lockdown, blood banks in Bangalore are struggling to meet the demands. There are animal shelters that need help with adoption. So, it is important that we do our bit in whatever way we can to help people out there.”

The Love2Humanity concert is a similar attempt to help. Oum Pradutt, the founder of Phase 1 Events & Experiences, who conceptualised it says, “The main source of income for the local folk artists in Rajasthan was tourism and travel. With things coming to a standstill, they are struggling for even food and rations. So, we thought of raising funds through this concert for the Zariya Foundation, that supports them.”

He adds, “People are uncertain and looking for ways to be inspired and hopeful about the future. This initiative of ours, with music and stories, will help them stay strong, positive and embrace the changes ahead of us.”

Raghu took about two weeks to finish the anthem, that he sang (Nakul Abhyankar helped with additional vocals). Neeraj Rajawat wrote it.

The anthem video, which will be released next week, will feature Raghu, Nithya Menen, Latha Rajnikanth, Salim Merchant, Kailash Kher, Terence Lewis, Nikhil Chinapa, Javed Ali, Kubbra Sait, Danish Sait and other stars. They will also be a part of Sunday’s online concert.

The concert, produced by Phase 1 Events & Experiences, will be broadcast by Live Nation Asia. To watch the concert and donate, visit www.love2humanity.com at 7 pm on May 31.