Raghava Rao: Unsung vidwan of rare calibre

P N Raghava Rao

11 June 2020 13:32 IST

P.N. Raghava Rao was an accomplished musician but first and foremost a dedicated teacher

In a discussion on Carnatic music and vidwans, it is normal to focus on the many stalwarts who have taken the stage. But there have been others, who have stayed outside the limelight, but done just as much to enrich the art. They have ranged from teachers and lecturers to critiques and, even, rasikas. One such person was my first guru, P.N. Raghava Rao, who would have turned 100 on June 9.

Raghava Rao was born at Vellore to Pennathur Venkat Rao and Balambal, as one of eight offspring. As a child, he trained under the legendary Kittamani Iyer, and went on to teach two of his siblings, Sharadha Shankar and Gowri Ratnam.

Raghava Rao spent much of his life working at the Post and Telegraphs Department in Chennai. But almost all his time outside of the day-job was devoted to Carnatic music. He did this not as much by performing on stage (he did that too as an artiste accredited by All India Radio) but by teaching and laying the foundation of the art form in many young students. In his lessons, Raghava Rao emphasised on patantara suddham, which means adherence to tradition. Innovations and improvisations could come later, with time and experience.

Advertising

Advertising

Bhava-rich rendition

His music was simple, his rendition full of bhava, soulful to the core. He emphasised on sruti suddham and sowkhyam in his rendering of compositions. To his students, many of whom took to music professionally, he emphasised why it was important to sing for oneself and not to please anybody . Indeed, this lesson was evident in Raghava Rao’s own renditions. Very early on, even as he stressed on tradition, he also made sure that his students felt at ease, that they enjoyed the music, rather than treat it as a chore.

During his time, Raghava Rao moved closely with vidwan Ramnad Krishnan. It was when listening together to a concert of the legendary G.N. Balasubramaniam (GNB) that Krishnan and Rao became friends. Their rapport was such that they were practically inseparable, with Rao accompanying Krishnan in many of his concerts. Rao also often sang with K. Nagamani, son of the great composer Koteeswara Iyer.

Rao’s home in Sullivan Garden Road, Mylapore, Chennai, would brim with visitors of tremendous repute. Stalwarts such as S. Ramanathan, N. Ramani, K. V. Narayanaswamy, T.M. Thyagarajan, P.S. Narayanaswamy, Thanjavur V. Sankara Iyer, Voleti Venkateswarulu, violinist Kesavulu and mridangam exponent Vellore G. Ramabadran were some of the frequent visitors to his house. Rao grew very fond of the Veenai Dhanammal school and used to visit T. Brinda’s home just to listen to her music.

It was Rao’s commitment to teaching that stood out. He taught hundreds of students at a school in Egmore, apart from classes at his home and elsewhere. He would ride from place to place, through Madras, on a rickety motorcycle, which often gave him starting trouble, but which was never an excuse to miss a class. It might sound like a cliché, but to Rao Carnatic music really did represent a way of life. Whether it was at a concert or teaching his students, he was at peace when he was steeped in the art.

It is important that we honour those who stride the stage. But to ensure that the art survives, we must also honour those who are behind the success of these performers, those teachers who dedicate their lives to music, expecting little or nothing in return. Raghava Rao was one such man, and I owe him an immeasurable debt of gratitude.

(The author is a renowned

Carnatic vocalist)