Raga — eludes definition

What is a raga ? Can we have a definitive, last-word definition?

Conventionally, a raga has to satisfy the following conditions — its scale should have at least five notes; two varieties of the same note should not occur successively and both ‘ma’ and ‘pa’ should not be absent.

The legendary musician late Balamuralikrishna broke the first rule and created ragas with four and three notes.

The second rule was bypassed by Venkatamakhi in his melakartha scheme by an ingenious system of dual swara nomenclature introducing suddha ‘ga’ and ‘ni’ and shatsruthi ‘ri’ and ‘dha.’ Obeying the rule produced only 30 melas, while breaking it produced 42 more!

Muthiah Bhagavatar created the ragam niroshta (which means ‘without lips’) breaking rule 2 ie., without ‘pa’ nd ‘ma.’

In addition there are ‘special prayogas’ in certain ragas against the prescribed arohanam and avarohanam e.g. the use of ‘ ni dha ni sa sa’ in the first Ananda Bhairavi geetham taught to students though the prescribed Arohanam has the notes ‘pa dha pa sa.’ In bhashanga ragas ‘anya swaras,’ i.e. swaras not in the prescribed scale, are used, e.g. Kakali Nishadham in Khambodi and Anthara Gandharam and Kakali Nishadham in Ananda Bhairavi. The use of anya swaras in these ragas is discretionary but in Bhairavi, the anya swaram Chathusruthi Dhaivatham, is built into the scale.

Also, in certain ragas the full scale is not to be sung. For e.g. in Chitharanjani and Kapi Narayani one is not supposed to go beyond the madhyama sthayi nishadham. In Sindhu Bhairavi all the twelve notes of the scale occur in appropriate sancharas.

It is obvious that all these exceptions cannot be captured in any single definition. But one interesting principle can be gleaned from all the exceptions — the exceptions have been introduced in order to enhance and beautify the raga swarupa.

In order to ensure that the newly created ragas do not sound like mere tunes, some more guidelines appear necessary:

(i) The raga should have the potential for a reasonable degree of alapana. (Balamuralikrishna created a raga sumukham with three notes ‘sa’ ‘ma’ and ‘pa.’ The same phrases occur over and over again and alapana becomes mere swara manipulation).

(ii) The raga should have an identity that is easy to recognise and not resemble other ragas too much. (The ragas such as Thodi, Kalyani and Pantuvarali do not lose their raga chaya even if ‘pa’ is omitted. But still the scales omitting ‘pa’ in these ragas are shown in books as separate ragas).

(iii) The scale should not be too complicated to sing. (The araohanam-avarohanam of dileepakam is ‘sa ri ma pa da ni da pa ma ni da ni sa’ and ‘sa ni da pa ma ri ga ri sa.’ Though Tyagaraja is said to have composed ‘ ‘Rama neeyada ‘ in this ragam, no one attempts this complicated scale and the krithi is sung in Kharaharapriya ).

(iv) The raga should satisfy ‘ranjayti iti ragah’ – it should be pleasing.

Some ragas like Khambodi have existed holistically for hundreds of years. The pentatonic scale of Mohanam exists in almost all systems of music in the world. Scale-based ragas started to come into being after the melakarta scheme.

Broadly there are two methods of creating new ragas – modal shift of tonic and scale manipulation. Modal shift of tonic was the earliest method of creating new scales.

The mohanam scale, by this process on each note, produces Madhyamavati, Suddhasaveri, Suddha Dhanyasi and Hindolam. Balamurali’s thaya ragamalika is a sruti bheda ragamalika in which all the ragas are produced by this process from the Kalyani scale.

The seven scales — Mayamalavagowla, Harikhambodi, Kharaharapriya, Natabhairavi, Thodi, Kalyani and Sankarabharanam — are said to be the seven pillars of Carnatic music because they produce more ragas by sruti bhedam than any other scale.

Creative distortion of a scale is the second method. By changing the ‘ ri, ga and dha’ in Mohanam, one gets Revagupti, Sivaranjani and Vaasanthi respectively. Omitting ‘pa’ in Kharaharapriya one gets Sriranjani raga. A slight rearrangement of the scale converts the staid Kedaram into the sparkling Nalinakanti. Muthiah Bhagavatar produced 23 new ragas by this method.

It is said that “ It is better to lose oneself in God than try to define Him.” The same may be said about ragas – it is better to lose oneself in them than try to define them, because ragas are elusive in definition but exquisite in experience!

