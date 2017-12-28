A mentor relives her student moments: on Radha Namboodiri

With a strong foundation provided by some of the stalwarts of Carnatic music, Mumbai-based Radha Namboodiri has been soaking in music for several decades. Initial tutelage was under T.V. Ramamoorthy after which Radha was trained by TMT, T. Mukta and the doyen Semmangudi Srinivasa Iyer. An alumnus of the College of Carnatic Music, Chennai, Radha has left her imprint on all areas of music — from performing to composing. After a three-decade career with AIR and Doordarshan (1975-2006), she served (2006-2017) as Director and Principal of Sri Shanmukhananda Bharatiya Sangeetha Mahavidyalaya, Mumbai, and Editor, Shanmukha, cultural journal of Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts and Sangeetha Sabha. This immensely qualified musician will receive the Sangita Kala Acharya title at the Sadas of the Music Academy on January 1, 2018. Excerpts from an interview:

Having been away from the Chennai music scene for decades now, did the Music Academy’s decision to confer the Sangeetha Kala Acharya title on you come as a surprise?

Yes, it certainly was a pleasant surprise, although until a few years ago I was performing at their December festival and had also served as a judge.

You trained under Semmangudi with a scholarship from the Central Government of India. Who were your earlier mentors?

My childhood days were spent in Mumbai. Both my parents were passionate about Carnatic music. My sister was also a good singer and it was a natural decision — that I should become a performing musician. This led to my initial training with Vidwan T.V. Ramamurthy in Mumbai. Thanks to his style and method of teaching I was drawn towards the Thanjavur bani of Carnatic music. Later, when I enrolled for the Sangita Vidwan course at the then Central College of Carnatic music, Adyar, I had the good fortune of learning from stalwarts such as T. Brinda and T.M. Thyagarajan. My learning under Semmangudi mama was after I had completed my Sangita Vidwan course.

How did your joining the music college in Chennai come about?

Keen about my progress in music, my father sought the advice of Mr. Sethuraman (Aruna Sairam’s father). He suggested that I learn from Brindamma in Chennai. As she was at that point of time serving as a professor in the Central College of Carnatic Music, it was decided that I enrol for the Sangita vidwan course. Brindamma was gracious enough to take classes for me at her residence after college hours. The exposure to her vintage music has stood me in good stead all these years.

Was it difficult to balance the styles of TMT and Brinda?

TMT Sir had the greatest regard for Brindamma’s music and would never ask me to change the patantharam of the repertoire that I learnt from her. He was a great tunesmith as well giving great importance to the grammar of music. Classes with him would go on for hours. Since I had trained with his guru Semmangudi, the bonding was but natural.

You have shared the stage with other students of Semmangudi. What are your memories reminiscences of those days?

Semmangudi Mama’s patantharam remains unsurpassed till day. His teaching us the Navavaranam, Vaara kritis of Muthuswami Dikshitar, the Nava vidha bhakti kritis of Swati Tirunal besides Jayadeva’s Ashtapadi are all still fresh in my memory. Seetha Rajan, Prema (Hariharan), Jaya, Visalakshi and myself would sing those songs as a group. This was highly appreciated. Actually, my becoming a disciple of Semmangudi has a background. There was a student, Seethalakshmi, in the college hostel, whose style happened to be the Semmangudi bani. I was drawn to the majestic style and wouldn’t give up until he agreed to teach me. The scholarship under him came a little later.

Can you elaborate on Semmangudi’s teaching?

Semmangudi Mama had a great deal of patience and would not hesitate to sing the same sangati over and over again till we got it right. I just loved the way we sang rounds of kalpanaswaram with him. Those were glorious days. Unforgettable indeed.

You must be proud of all those students trained by you making a mark

Of course. Vimarshini Jayaram, Aditya Madhavan, Govind Balakrishnan and Dharini Veeraraghavan have been prize winners at the Spirit of Youth festivals of the Music Academy.

What plans for the future?

After my stints with All India Radio, Doordarshan and as Principal of the Shanmukhananda Sabha Music school in Mumbai, my main desire is to carry forward the Semmangudi musical legacy through my students. Nothing can give me greater satisfaction.