An equal music: Raahul Jatin’s songs heal and celebrate memories

HYDERABAD:

10 November 2020 16:38 IST

Musician Raahul Jatin collaborates from across continents with his father, Bollywood composer Jatin Pandit, to create songs of love and hope

Lyrics of hope connected people across the globe during the lockdown. Including the soulful ‘Prabhu humko shama kar,’ which brought father-son duo Jatin Pandit and Raahul Jatin together, across continents.

In an email interview, Los Angeles-based Raahul says he heard his father’s voice waft through the room and felt connected. “The words [written and composed by Jatin] felt healing and I hoped the song would help people get through the pandemic. The phase was emotionally and economically tough; the song addresses these issues,” he says.

Father as guru

Raahul got his musical tutelage from his father, and considers him an easy-going dad and inspiring teacher. Stating that he loves all his father’s compositions especially in Fanaa, Chalte Chalte and Hum Tum, he says that his most cherished memory is going to Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai in a carpool, listening to his father’s ‘Chaand sifarish’ from Fanaa.

The 22-year-old Raahul made his debut with ‘Aankhon ke ishaare’ released by Zee Music in April 2019, and followed it up with the prayer song ‘Prabhu....’

Raahul and US-based actress-model Madison Trunnell

His third single ‘Yaadein aane lagi,’ which he conceptualised, composed and sang, features Raahul and US-based actress-model Madison Trunnell. With lyrics by Jatin and music production by Aditya Dev and Raahul, it was shot in one day across San Francisco, Jamestown, Copperopolis, Bay Area and Sonora in California in October. The music video features beautiful locales of lush green countryside and a vintage house.

Due process

Raahul says the music video was shot with a crew of just four people (including artistes), following safety protocols (wearing masks and gloves when not shooting), physical distancing and getting COVID-19 tests for the crew. He adds that ‘Yaadein’ was not his first choice. “I wanted to do a peppy song but felt it was not the right time with uncertainty due to COVID-19, and instead composed a ballad.”

Directed by Harper Gahunia, the 3.30-minute-long romantic number will be released by Funk Box in Association with Jatin Pandit. Discussing the lyrics, music director Jatin says, “The idea of music has changed with Raahul’s generation, so I was surprised when I heard the tune in its raw form. It took me back to ‘Pehla nasha’, and I offered to help with lyrics. I was tempted to meddle with music a bit, but I refrained because an original composition is always the best.”