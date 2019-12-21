Qandeel was murdered because of people’s judgement: Sanam Maher

Sanam Maher’s debut book The Sensational Life and Death of Qandeel Baloch pieces together the story of Pakistan’s first social media star, Qandeel Baloch, who was murdered by her brother in the name of ‘honour’ in July 2016 in central Pakistan. The only crime she committed was to live life on her own terms. She offered to striptease for the national cricket team. She mocked a presidential warning not to celebrate Valentine’s Day. She declared her love for Virat Kohli. She posted provocative selfies with a well-known religious cleric Mufti Qavi. And had an entire nation transfixed with her risqué How I’m looking? YouTube videos. Qandeel had over 8,00,000 followers on Facebook and over 40,000 followers on Twitter at the time of her death: unprecedented for a young Pakistani woman who tried to escape poverty and an abusive marriage to make ‘something’ of her life.

Excerpts from an interview:

In September, three years after Qandeel’s murder, her brother Waseem was sentenced for life. The other five accused of abetting the murder — including the cleric Mufti Qavi — were acquitted. What is your response to the verdict?

There has been a great deal of focus on the verdict and it does make a powerful statement. However, it didn’t bring a measure of relief or closure, for me at least. Although I am relieved that Waseem wasn’t let go, I feel terrible for Qandeel’s parents, who were judged when they asked for their son to be pardoned. When you meet them you see where they are coming from and how this has destroyed their lives. I really don’t know what the best outcome is or should be. What we tend to forget is that Qandeel was also murdered because of people’s judgement. There is a lot of work to be done to rewire our rotten social structure.

In the days before the murder, a newspaper published images of Qandeel’s passport, revealing that her real name was Fouzia Azeem. Soon the world learned that she came from a poor home with mud walls in rural Pakistan and was not the daughter of a rich landlord as she claimed online in her American accent. Why did Qandeel hide her true identity?

Qandeel tried curating a ‘classy’ image of herself because she understood this inherent bias that people from a certain strata of society are allowed to behave in certain ways. A wealthy glamorous girl posting amazing photos online is cool, brave and sexy. An influencer. Whereas a woman ‘open’ about wanting attention and fame, translating that into some sort of financial resource is looked down as cheap.

Did death make Qandeel a hero?

When Qandeel was killed, a lot of men and women, who had criticised and judged her in the past, did come forward and say, “We now see meaning in what she was doing. She was brave and just wanted freedom. We really identify with her and admire her.” We put her on a pedestal and ascribed all these values to her after she was killed. But when she was alive and getting this tide of hatred online, I wish we had stepped up and offered support. The least we could do if we encounter another Qandeel is speak up so that the online trolling doesn’t spiral into something that will eventually threaten the person’s life.

What is society’s problem with overtly sexual women?

In our part of the world, when a woman is murdered, it is common to publish gory pictures of the victim in newspapers. If there is a picture of a woman in a swimsuit or a very revealing dress, there would be a fair amount of outrage.

We are more likely to be comfortable looking at a dead woman than an overtly sexual woman. Women are somehow given this responsibility of projecting an image of how we want the world to see us as a society. And therefore there is anxiety when a woman transgresses societal notions of how she should dress, behave or think. A lot of it has to do with an entire culture built around policing and controlling women’s bodies and actions.

The lead police investigator on Qandeel’s case, Attiya Jaffrey, comments at one point ‘But is becoming Qandeel Baloch freedom?’ I am interested in this idea of ‘freedom’ for a woman. Can we talk about what it means to be a free woman?

In Attiya’s case, freedom to her meant making a space for herself in a male dominated profession, fighting societal and cultural biases and finding the support of her husband and in-laws along the way. In Qandeel’s case she wanted to be a singer and an actor. At the time of her death she was still trying to figure out a way to leverage the attention that she was getting — even if it came at a risk to her life — to financially support her parents and herself. Even today, whenever I say something about Qandeel, someone will inevitably comment: she was asking for it, why did she not study and work, why did she not do ‘good’ things and find other respectable paths, she deserved what she eventually got. We tend to discount the fact that it is not easy for a woman in our part of the world to come from nothing and make a name by being hated.

At the end of the day their paths were different but they both wanted the same thing: a meaningful life that they got to choose on their own terms, a life ‘free’ of consequences for not behaving the way society expected them to. Isn’t it the same freedom you and I aspire for too?

Your book was shortlisted for the Shakti Bhatt First Book Prize in 2018 here in India. How has the book been received everywhere else?

I had no idea that it would become this big. I didn’t foresee readers taking to the book the way they did. The most heartening thing to me is when people send pictures of their grandparents reading the book, or when women reach out to me and say, “I really judged Qandeel and I did think that she was really slutty and just an attention grabber. But well, I actually didn’t know very much about her life.”

