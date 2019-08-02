'In the Mood': From Fred Astaire to Queen

Talking to Wendy M Dickson, director of Kiara Music Academy, is like taking a trip down musical memory lane, especially in view of her upcoming show, In The Mood.

Unlike previous years, this time round, Kiara Music Academy Choirs and the Kiara Theatre and Dance Ensemble will not be presenting a musical. Instead, the show is a journey of music from the 40s, glancing off big brass bands, dancing stars and screen stars of different eras.

“We at Kiara try to strengthen familial ties. Our choir and dance troupe has mums, dads, kids and grandparents, enjoying themselves as they focus their energies in being part of a production,” says Wendy.

“Proceeds from our show goes to the Rainbow Home for Girls, run by Salesian Priests of the Don Bosco order. It is a rescue and rehab program for girls in threatened circumstances. They are educated and taught a livelihood so they are integrated to mainstream society,” she says.

“While we can’t do everything or reach everyone in distress, we can do something,” says Wendy.

To this end, Kiara is presenting works by artistes such as Audrey Hepburn who worked with children and Hugh Jackman who does social work among coffee farmers. “We also want our presentation to be a learning experience for the children, so we have songs by Barbara Streisand who refused to conform and from A Star is Born in which a declining star sets an upcoming one on the path to success.”

In the Mood will bring audiences 25 songs by artistes ranging from Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers to Michael Jackson and Queen. “Our children have seen the movies and know the songs. But relating to these stars as people and hearing about their lives, brings about a true connect with music of various decades.”

Wendy was helped in the herculean task of sifting through innumerable songs by Tina Dickson Franco, her niece, who also handles the choreography for Kiara.

“What is amazing is the dedication of the children who are willing to train hard after putting in a long day at school and college. It is difficult to sing jazz or learn the Lindy Hop; yet as strenuous as it was, the children did it,” says Wendy.

In The Mood will show on Aug 2 and 3, Chowdiah Memorial Hall at 6.30 pm. Tickets on bookmyshow or at the Lusitania Stores. Call 9886199035 for details.