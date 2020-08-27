Pt. Ronu Majumdar revisits his musical home, the Maihar gharana

The well known Hindustani flautist explains how this gharana has groomed legendary instrumentalists

It is as delightful to talk to Pt. Ronu Majumdar as it is to hear him perform. Both make for an immersive listening experience. If his lilting Pahadi dhun takes you up picturesque hills, his description of the nuances of the Maihar gharana helps you understand the depth of his music.

“Us ghar se aa rahe (coming from that home); gharana indicates where you hail from, musically. It grooms you in a particular style and technique. And this taiyari helps you find your individual expression,” says the Hindustani flautist.

Trained under stalwarts such as Pt. Laxman Prasad Jaipurwale, Pt. Vijaya Raghav Rao and Pt. Ravi Shankar, the warm and affable Pt. Ronu Majumdar transcends all kinds of stereotypes. He has worked with R.D. Burman for 13 years, has been part of several global collaborative projects, but is most excited when he has to perform a pure classical concert.

“For an instrumentalist to belong to the Maihar gharana is a blessing. I cannot think of any other gharana that boasts of maestros of sitar (Pt. Ravi Shankar and Nikhil Banerjee), sarod (Ali Akbar Khan), surbahar (Annapurna Devi), violin (V.G. Jog), and flute (Pannalal Ghosh). And they trained the hard way, staying at the modest house or rather the ashram of Baba Allauddin Khan, who founded the gharana in the small town of Maihar in Madhya Pradesh. Baba himself could play several instruments, including the piccolo and banjo. He even formed the Maihar Band to help orphaned children after an epidemic. The band is still in existence and performs every year at the Allauddin Khan Sangeet Samaroh,” says Pt. Ronu Majumdar, who took to the bansuri after training in vocal music.

Dhrupad influence

“When I blow the bansuri, the melody emanating often makes me feel vulnerable. The dhrupad influence of Maihar is visible in alap, jod, meend, jam jama and gamak; establishing the sur-soul link. There may be no fancy phrases or a theatrical edge to playing, but what draws listeners in are the contemplative, lucid notes. Every swar is well articulated and its measured movement lends intensity,” says the flautist, who developed a 3.5 foot long flute to play the weighty and relaxed dhrupad-style music.

“During the raga elaboration, the Maihar musicians do not take too much liberty. Baba Allauddin insisted on a systematic way to develop a raga. He introduced the vocal of dhrupad to instruments in a complete manner that featured sophisticated gatkari and layakari. He put a technique in place to handle every aspect of music. Yet, he ensured that no two disciples perform in a similar fashion. The training was tough. Those who learnt to play an instrument had to take lessons in singing too. And vice versa.”

Though Ronu Majumdar takes prides in being part of Maihar, he is a musician with a progressive outlook. “It is not easy for a flautist to get recognition as a soloist unless you put together a repertoire that is led by individuality and not just technique. It is important to lay down your roots in a gharana, but you needn’t restrict your creative vision. In fact, Baba was ahead of his times. He often faced criticism for his innovative ways. It is his taalim that gave Pt. Ravi Shankar the strength to be a trailblazer.”

Pt. Ravi Shankar | Photo Credit: The Ravi Shankar Foundation

Pt. Ronu Majumdar, who has been part of his guru Pt. Ravi Shankar’s ensembles and albums, recalls his advice of how one should make music impactful and memorable. “If you play for the people they will never listen. Allow your soul to perform and then see how they warm up to you.”