Pt Iman Das on music’s inclusivity, the Omkar Music Fest and more

September 01, 2023 11:00 am | Updated 11:00 am IST

Though he hails from the Patiala gharana, Hindustani vocalist Iman Das has always encouraged different schools of melodic expressions. The vocalist who runs the Omkar Music Academy in Bengaluru and exposes global students to assorted styles of music, says, “Each gharana would imply a new approach to music, its interpretation or form, embellishing the existing structure one belongs to. It helps every successor inherit and disseminate a new set of ideas.”

Bengaluru-based Iman Das was conferred the Pt. Basavaraj Rajguru Memorial National Award by the Karnataka Government in the Yuva category on August 24 in Dharwad. “It was amazing to receive the award in the midst of dignitaries and musicians in Dharwad. More so, it was a delight to present raag Bhupali for the luminaries of Karnataka music,” he says.

A rigorous musical schooling under various gurus including Pt. Ajay Chakrabarty and Pt. Shantanu Bhattacharya, saw his initial taleem (schooling) in the Patiala Gharana under Pt. Kalyan Basu (93), a direct disciple of Bade Ghulam Ali Khan of the Patiala Kasoor gharana. “As a guru, he was the first to tweak my food intake too, as he often said ‘singing requires the right nutrients’,” says Iman Das, who has performed on AIR and Doordarshan, and around the world as well.

Among his many accolades, Iman has been acknowledged by WNYR New York Radio in the ‘World’s Top Emerging Artistes’ category for the special song /Sanskrit shloka, ‘Maa Meera’.

A documentary on his work, Omkar: The Sound of the Soul has musical stalwarts speaking on how his contemporary thinking helped classical music remain relevant in present times. Iman has also co-authored Reimagining One Nation, One Music: Ek Bharat, Ek Sangeet with violinist-duo Dr. Lalitha Muthuswamy and Dr. Nandini Muthuswamy. The book takes a broad historical perspective of Hindustani and Carnatic music.

Over the years, Iman has collaborated with the likes of Anup Jalota, Subroto Roy Chowdhury, Amit Kumar, Pt. Jayateerth Mevundi, Flamenco band Konjaleo and Pt. Venkatesh Kumar amongst others. “During my learning phases under different masters, I realised that my perceptive abilities increased and every kind of melody drew me closer. I felt the urge to make music my raison d’ etre,” he says, adding that he is excited to be a playback singer in Bengali films and serials. He recently sang two tracks for the Hindi film, Qala, which were composed by Amit Trivedi and Sagar Desai.

Omakar Music Fest

This year’s fest will see performances by the likes of legendary tabla player from Pune, Pt. Ramdas Palsule; Kannada Rajyothsava winner Vidushi Vaishali Srinivas; veteran vocalist and writer Pt. Amarendra Dhaneshwar from Mumbai; vocalist Pt. Gautam Kale from Indore; sitarist Pt. Harvinder Sharma from Chandigarh; Sangeet Natak Academy Winner flautist Pt. Chetan Joshi and santoor player Bipul Ray from Delhi.

Omkar Music Academy’s junior and senior students will also perform at the event which will include recitals by vocalists Papori Harsh and Dr. Vaishali Srinivas; maestro Prabir Bhattacharya and Vidwan Achyutha Rao on the sitar and Carnatic violin; and a Kathak showcase by dancers trained by senior Kathak dancer Snigdha DS.

“This year’s festival too, is a fundraiser for many NGOs, including the Ma Ishita Foundation and Anubandha that work towards serving the elderly and distressed women in slum areas.,” says Iman Das.

Omkar Music Fest will take place on September 2 and 3, at Bharat Scouts and Guides Auditorium, Palace Road. Email iman.das1@gmail.com for donor passes)