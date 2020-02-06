Pt. Chhannulal Misha: For the love of thumri

“Abhi hum pooja ke liye chandan ghis rahe hain …”, (I’m preparing the sandal paste for worship right now), Pt. Chhannulal Misha, answers the phone call with his disarming simplicity.

Mishra takes every performance as a prayer and the ‘manch’ (stage) as a temple. He explains, “One watches drama or listens to a lecture on a stage, but the proscenium theatre becomes a temple when music is rendered there. He quotes sage Narada to underline his point: “Naham vasami Vaikunthe, Yoginam hridaye na cha/ Madbhaktah yatra gayanti tatra tishthaami Narada.” It means God Himself confessed to Narada: “I don’t live in heaven nor in the hearts of the Yogis, I live where my devotees sing.”

A scholarly musician, Mishra revels in educating his audience about musical matters during his performance. Right from the beginning, during the ‘alap’ of a raga, he deciphers the four components, sthayi, antara, sanchari, abhog or while singing the composition shows the application of sthayi-bhanjani and rupak bhanjani, one would have read about in the musical treatises only. The khatka, murki, gitkiri and zamzama remain not just the defining verbs but a reality when he demonstrates each one of them during his engaging performance.

The secret of his popularity is perhaps his rich background of sahitya and sangeet as a versatile Kathavachak or a story teller. On one hand he can promptly cite verses from Surdas, Tulsi, Kabir, Raidas to even Urdu couplets to enhance the rasa-bhava, as and when required and on the other hand he has an eclectic repertoire that includes a diversity of genres from Khayal to Tappa, Chaturang, Thumri, Dadra, Kajri, Chaiti and Barahmasa to name just a few. His devotion soaked rendering of “Kevat Prasang” from Ramcharitmanas of Tulsidas, for instance, can wet many eyes with the emotion choked ‘Swara-Sangatis’ of Kevat’s devotional dialogues interspersed with similar sahitya, adorned with Sur-Laya-Sangati, wherein he uses the swara combinations or the rhythmic pace or patterns that would add to the intended impact.

A staunch devotee of Lord Shiva, Mishra maintains, “Laya or the rhythm is Shiva and Shruti, the melody, is Parvati. Together, they constitute music. “A good musician is supposed to maintain a perfect balance between the two.” ‘Shiva-Mat’, he proclaims, is the oldest and the most authentic system of music comprising all three, the ‘swara, laya and sahitya’.

He believes that earlier there were just dhrupad and thumri. Quoting from the Ramcharitmanas, he says, “Gaavahin Guni-Gandharva sab, karahin Apsara Gaan”. It means, the wise sang Dhrupad and the Apsaras sang thumri which was an amorous ‘shringar-pradhan’ style. “The khayal came much later as an amalgamation of both the genres.”

Citing the Manas, “Bharadwaj Rishi basahin Prayaga…”, Mishra connects his gotra and family legacy to this lineage, hence his ancestors lived in Prayag and later shifted to Benaras. He does not believe in gharana but ‘khandaan’, the family tradition. He has been trained under his father Pt. Badri Prasad and Ud. Ghani Khan of Kirana Gharana, but his family tradition has given him the sanskar of shastras and knowledge of Veda-Parayan to the Upanishads, Bhagwad Gita, Ramayan and the Sutras of Panini, the great Sanskrit grammarian who explained through his Sutras, the different jatis of laya.

Coming back to thumri, he explains there is also thumri ang khayal, apart from more than fifteen varieties of thumri such as ‘Bol-Banav ki thumri, Bol-Bant ki thumri, Ghanaakshari thumri where each alphabet has a particular swara for itself and promptly demonstrates with an example, “Saanvare ne Jamuna tat chheeno mero haar….”

Mishra is not satisfied with the present state of thumri and its propagation. He thinks it should be made a compulsory subject in school colleges, but then wonders, “who is going to teach them. There are hardly any thumri singers left.” He doesn’t hold any grudge against the government. “To understand its nuances, the yearning should come from within. It is a challenging gayaki that demands the knowledge of not only the melody and rhythm but also the sahitya and our culture to understand the rasa-bhava. I can only wish, pray and contribute at my own level, but it needs an enthusiastic ‘andolan’ (revolution) to bring thumri back to the mainstream….”