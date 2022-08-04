Novlik Nisudan | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

August 04, 2022 13:55 IST

Psytrance DJ-producer Novlik Nisudan creates his version of the patriotic song

An electronic rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’ composed by Hyderabad-based psytrance DJ-producer Novlik Nisudan blends beats, rhythm inspired by modern dance and music created from traditional instruments. Featuring vocalist Rohan Sebastian from Chennai, this ‘hi-tech’ rendition of the song is set to be released on August 5, ahead of India’s Independence Day.

Composing the five-minute, 48-second track was Novlik’s biggest musical challenge and took him five months. “What listeners may find unique is the harmony between a relaxed vocal performance by Rohan Sebastian, at a tempo of 80 beats per minute and music at a tempo of 160 beats per minute, which is quite high.”

A wide stereo field, with interesting differences in the left and right speaker sounds, and other instruments are blended to complement one another, says Novlik. Having first sung ‘Vande Mataram’ as an 11-year-old, he sets out to create a version of it in his musical style two decades later.

Novlik’s love for ‘Vande Mataram’ and a desire to get it ‘as near to perfect’ was a driving force for the project . “While dance music runs typically in a four-by-four time signature (the notes in each bar must add up to four quarter notes), his ‘Vande Mataram changes time signatures during the track, blending that with electronic music drawn from dance music.

Works of Ukrainian band Shanti People – a band of four with lead vocalist Uma Devi – also made him notice how modern music renditions of traditional works can result in some wonderful outcomes. “These renditions carry forward some gems so that youth also connect with them.” He is doing a show with Shanti People on August 7 at Aqua, The Park in Hyderabad. Shanti People has been visiting Hyderabad since 2019 and this fifth show has two new tracks and a pre-performance ritual special for the monsoon.

Uma Devi of Shanti People | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Novlik’s musical journey with Shanti People and Brazilian artiste Henrique Camacho began in Hyderabad and the trio have since collaborated for ‘Bhoomi Mangalam’, a fast and energetic track to be released during the Hyderabad gig.

Novlik’s focus was on building a library of music with vast diversity. His high point as a DJ is the change of mood that he brings to the dance floor; his music production that started much later reflects this.

Also on the anvil is a soon-to-be-released collaboration with Quantum (Gideon Snapir), an Israeli artist featuring a Punjabi song blended with electronic music. Novlik’s other projects include ‘Wimbo’ a track with tribal vibes and ‘Middle Eastern Spice’ that takes a Hebrew vibe and blends it with hi-tech music running at 180 beats per minute. “In essence, it’s all ethnic sounds combined with fast-paced electronic music and a rich ambience.”

(The electronic rendition of Vande Matam’s digital release worldwide on August 5 will be on all music streaming platforms)