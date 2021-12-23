Priya Sisters impress with their choice of kritis

An impressive mix of liveliness and tradition

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s cultural festival closed with a vocal concert by Priya Sisters, Shanmukhapriya and Haripriya. The sisters maintained the ‘sowkhya bhavam’ they are known for through their traditional and lively presentation, choosing a few rare kritis and some popular ones.

The very first Ata tala varnam, the rare ‘Manchi panadhiraa’ in Hindolam by Harikesanallur Muthaiah Bhagavatar, was a surprise inclusion. Tyagaraja’s Sanskrit composition, ‘Maara Vairi Ramani’, in Nasika Bhushani on Dharmasamvardhini of Thiruvaiyaru followed majestically.

After a pleasing alapana in Yadhukulakamboji, the sisters sang ‘Adi kaadu bhajana’ (meaning ‘that is not bhajan’), another rare composition by Tyagaraja. The saint-composer is in a chastising mood and makes it clear to those who indulge in a pompous show of devotion that this is not the ‘real’ bhajan.

Papanasam Sivan’s kriti ‘Kaana vendaamo’ in Sriranjani came up next, where the composer tells people to visit Chidambaram and worship the deity at least once in their lifetime.

‘Hiranmayeem lakshmeem’ in Lalitha by Muthuswami Dikshitar and ‘Valli nayaka neeve’ in Shanmukhapriya by Harikesanallur Muthaiah Bhagavatar were presented with a fairly elaborate raga alapana, niraval and swaraprastaras. If Lalitha was gentle, raga Shanmukhapriya was bright and cheerful. The niraval brought out the hidden layers of the raga swarupa while the swaraprastaras were sprightly and enjoyable.

M.A. Krishnaswamy on violin, Patri Satish Kumar on mridangam, and Madippakkam Murali on ghatam added value to the concert with some wonderful support. Each one of them was at their best, showing both skill and restraint. There was also admirable camaraderie on display, as they appreciated each other’s performance.

The haunting melody of ‘Podikanenadu podachuno’ by Annamayya and Bharati’s ‘Chinnanjiru kiliyae’ lingered long after.

The Mengaluru-based reviewer writes on Carnatic music.