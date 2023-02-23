President Murmu gives away Sangeet Natak Akademi awards

February 23, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Observing that culture was the real identity of a country, President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday said India’s unique performing arts had kept its incredible culture alive for centuries.

“Our arts and artists are the carriers of our rich cultural heritage. Unity in diversity is the biggest feature of our cultural traditions,” the President said, while giving away the Sangeet Natak Akademi awards and fellowships for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021 here.

Ms. Murmu said civilisation showcases the material achievements of a nation but intangible heritage reveals through its culture. “In our tradition, art is a spiritual practice, a medium of the search for truth, a medium of prayer and worship, a medium of public welfare. Collective exuberance and unity also find expression through dance and music. Art binds the linguistic diversity and ​​regional characteristics in one thread,” she said.

She said that Indians should take pride in the fact that the oldest and best definitions and traditions of art had developed in this country.

Art forms are also above language and geographical boundaries, she said noting that the music of M.S. Subbulakshmi, Pandit Ravi Shankar, Ustad Bismillah Khan, Lata Mangeshkar, Pandit Bhimsen Joshi and Bhupen Hazarika were unhindered by language or geography.

On the occasion, eight eminent personalities were given Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowships in the field of performing arts. A total of 128 artists from the field of music, dance, theatre, traditional, folk, and puppetry were given the Awards.

Y. Gee. Mahendra, who won the award for best acting, said it was a recognition for Tamil theatre. A popular film actor, Mr. Mahendra said the fact that the award came for his stage performances “is a very satisfying experience.” Dedicating the award to his theatre troupe, United Amateur Artists and his father, theatre doyen Y.G. Parthasarathy, and his guru Sivaji Ganesan, Mr. Mahendra said, “It is my 61st year on stage. I never gave up theatre for films. It is gratifying that someone is watching the hard work being put in to keep the Tamil theatre alive. It gives me the kick to continue,” said the veteran actor and playwright.

The Akademi also honoured 86 artistes with special one-time awards commemorating 75 years of India’s Independence.

