Pravin Pundit - complete control over laya

The saxophone concert of 13-year-old Pravin Pundit, a disciple of T.V. Gopalakrishnan, was an offering of imagination, with complete control over technique. Pravin commenced his two-hour concert with Kanaka Dasa’s popular ‘Nammamma Sharade,’ tuned by TVG in Hamsadhwani and popularised by Vidyabhushana. The song along with kalpanaswaram at Pallavi came like a breath of fresh air. Saxophone demands total dedication and rigorous practice, and that came through in Pravin’s renditions.

The youngster played Tyagaraja’s ‘Entharo Mahanubhavulu (Sri) heralding the Bahula Panchami (Jan. 15). While he played the swara segment, M. Vijay (violin), repeated the Sahitya portion, with Vijay Natesan (mridangam) and Thirupunithura Radhakrishnan (ghatam) providing alternate rhythm support.

Music runs in his genes as Pravin Pundit’s father Shimoga Kumaraswamy was also a saxophone artiste. The Hamsanandi alapana was a pleasant rendition. M. Vijay too provided a tranquil elucidation. Lalitha Dasar’s ‘Pavana Gurupavanapura’ (Rupakam), popularised by Chembai, had a few symmetrical kalpanaswaras. TVG was present to enjoy the music of his worthy disciple.

The Devagandhari alapana showed the extent to which Pravin has tamed his instrument. On the violin, Vijay too offered a melodic response. ‘Ksheerasagara sayana’ (Tyagaraja) had several glimpses of the Chembai style. The Thodi alapana was rendered imaginatively. Pravin painted every phrase with sensitivity. ‘Thaye Yasoda’ of Oothukkadu Venkatasubbaier, commenced with the anupallavi, and the niraval and swaras were at ‘Kalinil Chilambu Konja.’

The thani by Vijay Natesan and Thiruppunithura Radhakrishnan (ghatam) was so well-conceived and executed that it sounded like a continuation of the kriti. Vijay Natesan’s mridangam accompaniment was an asset to Pravin, with its subdued richness.

‘Raminchu Varevarura’ (Suposhini, a Harikhambodi Janya) in Rupakam was a neat rendition. ‘Raja Raja Radithe’ (Niroshta-Muththayya Bhagavathar) and ‘Chinnanjiru Kiliye’ (Bharathiyar) elicited applause from the discerning audience.

Pravin wound up the well-attended concert with TVG’s Thilang Thillana and Purandaradasar’s ‘Bhagyada Lakshmi Baramma.’ Pleasant stage manners, impeccable sense of laya and appealing manodharma, must push this young musician to the fore.