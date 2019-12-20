Tumu Narasimha Dasu’s legacy revived

A decade ago when it seemed like the literary genius of poet Tumu Narasimha Dasu would fade into oblivion, his descendants left no stone unturned to revive his legacy with the help of the music fraternity in the Telugu land. Thanks to their concerted efforts to popularise the Guntur-born’s works through a series of events, concerts, CDs and workshops over the years, Narasimha Dasu’s poetry is finally getting its due in the classical music circuit.

Another instance that was a testimony to the fact that his works are gaining currency among musicians was the recently-organised concert ‘Bhajare Sriram’ at the premises of Sri Seetha Rama Chandra Swamy temple at Ammapalle recently. The crisp concert featuring 12 songs by 108 singers in a group led by vocalist Prathima Sasidhar indicated the lyrical range that Tumu Narasimha Dasu possessed. The presence of the poet’s descendants Tumu Venkata Ramakrishna and Tumu Krishnaveni (who were left teary-eyed) at the venue ensured a strong context to the event.

Beyond the element of devotion in the compositions of Narasimha Dasu, the innovative wordplay and philosophy make them accessible for an average listener. One couldn’t have asked for a better start than a song like Meluko Sugunalavala for an early morning concert either. The kirtanas Pooja Seyare and Vinave Sriramuni Kathalu, despite their bhajan-like musical structure, had a strong hook that lent them great hummable quality. Both the numbers richly steeped in devotion and melody had focused on the magnanimity of Lord Rama.

The philosophical value of Bhajanachese Vidhamu Teliyandi is hard to miss, for it urges a devotee to understand what bhakti means in its truest sense and the need to heed to his (the vaggeyakara’s) advise if one were to be spared from the cycle of human life in their next birth. The simplistic tune composed for the same was probably to have a rasika focus more on the bhava of the number - the clarity in the singing by Prathima and her students did help a listener’s cause.

The embellishments to a diety and nature (flora and fauna) become the muses of the poet in Padare Sakhiyalara - where flowers, parrots, cuckoos, pearls are among the aspects that are given significance in the number. The sincerity with which the group sang was more or less integral to the deep-rooted impact that the concert had in the minds of the listeners. Bhagavatula Padarajamu, Nee momu chuchina chaalu were fine examples of the simplicity and the melodic touch that classical compositions ought to have, to reach a wider crowd-base.

Doravale Kurchunnadu, an attempt to describe a diety through his appearance with a deft poetic touch, was a song that brought sufficient variety to the lineup of numbers. The bhava-rich rendition of numbers Pahi Pahimam, Nidramudrankita, well within the devotional space, paved the way to Chinmayuni Padambujamulu that was a plea to look inward. A pensively-tuned Kanulaku Kanipinchavemi, unlike the obvious theme of the omnipresence of God, discusses the Almighty’s absence from the real world, his formlessness minus all the ornaments that supposedly beautify him.

The numbers were an instant ear-worm not only due to the quality singing and mellifluous composing but also for the wonderfully curated choices of compositions set in various speeds, diverse literary styles such that they elaborate on the evolution of the human soul gradually. Children, teenagers, adults were all part of the musician group and their teamwork truly showed. Through the event, the descendants of Tumu Narasimha Dasu had also requested singers and the audiences to make the songs of the poet a regular feature in concerts and other private events.