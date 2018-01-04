Prarthana Narasimhan’s concert showed her sense of rhythm

Clear diction and clarity of swarasthanas were notable features in Prarthana Sai Narasimhan’s concert at Chennai Cultural Academy Trust. She began her afternoon concert with Dikshitar’s ‘Vathapi Ganapatim’ in Hamsadhwani.

The pace she chose to render this kriti was set to reflect the melodic beauty of the sangatis.

The kalpanaswaras at the pallavi lines had interesting patterns and Sunada Krishna on the mridangam picked up the clues and matched his phrases with that of the vocalist. ‘Sarasa samadana’ in Kapinarayani in a brisk gait followed. She sprinkled the brigas precisely and briefly in a few places.

Prarthana did not compromise on the length or quality in the Kamavardhini raga alapana and in her presentation of the kriti ‘Raghuvara’ of Tyagaraja, though the concert was of a shorter duration. The kalapramanam that got set in the first piece continued till the end and was relaxing.

Rajesh on the violin wonderfully supported in the niraval at ‘Manasuna neeki.’ Prarthana has a good sense of laya and fits the sangatis and swaras to interesting sollus that makes the mridangam reflect her manodharma well.

Sunada Krishna’s brief thani was pleasing and he ended his session with a neat theermanam. Swathi Tirunal’s Dhanashri thillana with sangatis in the lines of anupallavi in different nadais came as an interesting finale.