Prakash Sontakke, Karsh Kale and The NonViolinist Project: music livestreams to look forward to

Your weekly list of live gigs features experimental talent with a global connect, beginning with a Grammy awardee

Prakash Sontakke

It was in 2015 that Winds of Samsara won a Grammy for Best New Age Album. Since then, times have been busy for Bengaluru-based slide guitarist Prakash Sontakke, who played a key role in that album. Sontakke has spent the lockdown coming up with two quarantine albums, in addition to three melodic singles. He will be going live on Instagram this coming Wednesday, thanks to the platform What’s The Scene? Check the Instagram handle @wtsindia for more details.

The NonViolinist Project

The Chennai-based act seems excited for its maiden digital US debut — a livestream that is aimed at its US fan base, but “is very much for Indian audiences too,” says frontman Shravan Sridhar. With Shravan on the violin, Kumaran SS on the drums, Marshall Robinson on the keys and Sooraj Kumar on the bass, this gig promises to be as euphoric, engaging and experimental as the band of four always gets when performing together. The show starts at 6 pm IST on January 31; tickets are on globalmedia-usa.com.

Karsh Kale

Paytm Insider’s Jim Beam Orginals series continues with the inimitable Karsh Kale, next weekend. The percussionist, singer-songwriter, producer and DJ will be lending his own flavour to the classic number of Phil Collins next Saturday, in a live session that will be the first of this series in 2021. To listen to a genre-bending global name like Kale, live, would have been a treat in any situation — but even more so when you do not even have to step out of home for it. The event will be streamed on insider.in at 9 pm on January 23; passes are on the same platform.