Power-packed performance by the Shakti quintet

February 02, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST

The final concert of Shakti India tour was held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi. It drew a huge audience, who were eager to be part of the band’s landmark event. The exchange between the five artistes on stage gave an adrenaline rush. The violin, tabla, kanjira and guitar found many exciting meeting points throughout the performance, even as each artiste made most of the moments when their instruments and voice came under the spotlight. Zakir charged up the atmosphere with his power-packed rhythm play as he led the group through a show full of warmth and wonderful music. Shankar, Ganesh and Selvaganesh brought the ‘Remember Shakti’ vibe.

During a post-show chat, Ustad Zakir Hussain spoke briefly about the band’s journey and the current tour. “It is the vibration of the moment for me. This is a group that surprises the audience every time it performs. It’s not just about making music, it’s also about the relationship that we have developed over the decades. There are so many layers of interaction and connection. John and I have experienced ups and downs, and that’s made us so much closer. John was already learning Carnatic music when I met him. I took him to Ustad Ali Akbar Khan and that was the first time we both played together (probably in 1973). Though 81, his passion and energy to create music is unbelievable.”

John Mclaughlin said, “Who would have imagined 50 years ago that we would still be playing together. It’s quite an experience. An amazing journey of exploration.”

Shankar Mahadevan was only too happy to be part of this tour. “This is the first time we are meeting after the Pandemic. We are doing around 15 to 16 concerts across Europe this summer, and another 15 in the U.S. We are also releasing some new music. We have about 25 pieces that we play, and keep adding to them. Being with the masters on stage is a learning experience.”