Pop and lock with these gigs in Bengaluru this weekend

Mali, Tarang Joseph, Mr. Kev x Yellow

December 15, 9 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹799 onwards, plus ₹500 cover charge at the door via Insider.in

Chennai-origin, Mumbai-based singer-songwriter Mali aka Maalavika Manoj has been traveling the country on a DIY tour promoting her latest synth-pop inspired new song ‘Semi Automatic Butane’. The artiste will be joined by local singer-songwriter Tarang Joseph, as well as Chennai artiste Mr. Kev and Joshua David Raj aka Yellow as supporting acts that night. Mali, who is also part of Tamil label Think Music’s next release ‘Anniku Raathiri’ (on December 15), is making new moves with this self-organised run of shows. A description for the concert says, “As she concludes this eventful musical year, she embarks on a nationwide tour, bringing her dynamic audio visual artistry to stages across the country and cities she’s never travelled to before.”

Euphoria

December 15, 7 pm onwards

Forum South Bangalore, off Kanakapura Road

Tickets: ₹599, via BookMyShow

Celebrating 25 years in action, folk-rock and fusion/pop band Euphoria have been on a nationwide tour and stop by the city this Friday, for a performance featuring their career-spanning songs — from ‘Maaeri’, ‘Dhoom Pichuck’ and ‘Tum’ to ‘Phir Dhoom’, ‘Aana Meri Gully’ and ‘Saajna’. The band’s singer and frontman Palash Sen said in a statement about their run of shows, “This tour is very close to our hearts and this year is a major landmark. Our journey over these years has been full of ups and downs and we could not have done this without the support of our collaborators, crew and most importantly, our fans. We are filled with gratitude and this is our gift back to our fans for the love and support they have shown us.”

Acid Arab

December 16, 5 pm onwards

GYLT, Hennur

Tickets: ₹899 onwards via BookMyShow

French-Algerian act Acid Arab returns to India this week and is stopping by Bengaluru as part of a multi-city tour. Best known for their hypnotic blend of Middle Eastern music with acid house and techno production, this electronic group often tours as a duo and recently released ‘Habaytak,’ adding to their discography which includes songs such as ‘Leila’, ‘La Hafla’, ‘Mogador’ and more. At their Bengaluru stop at GYLT, they will be supported by producer-DJ Beat Inspector and electronic artist Sharnea.

Afrojack at OnePlus AI Music Festival

December 17, 3 pm onwards

Manpho Convention Centre, Nagavara

Tickets: ₹3,999 onwards, via Insider.in

The inaugural edition of OnePlus AI Music Festival, which was launched soon after the OnePlus AI Music Studio was introduced for music makers around the world, has become yet another addition to the already packed live music calendar around the country. In Bengaluru alone, there are several music festivals and gigs taking place, but the OnePlus AI Music Festival brings together an international lineup including headliner DJ-producer Afrojack, Swedish artist Diorange and Indian artistes such as Ritviz, Lost Stories, Kayan and Progressive Brothers. That is plenty of EDM to keep fans dancing all day and night.

Yugm, Sridev Ramesh and Vedant Chauhan

December 17, 8 pm onwards

Fandom at Gilly’s Redefined, Koramangala

Tickets: ₹499 via Insider.in, plus ₹499 cover charge at the door

Jaipur-origin folk-fusion band Yugm make their way to Bengaluru as part of their ongoing tour across the country to promote their upcoming album Raag-Bairaag. Known for songs ‘More Piya’, ‘Lafz’ and their recent single, ‘Tum Totey Ho Kya’ as well as ‘Musafir x Wanderer’, which was part of the series Mismatched season 2, Yugm are joined by singer-songwriter Sridev Ramesh and rock band Vinyl, who released their debut album Love, V in December last year and followed it up with a self-titled album in September 2023.

Yugm have previously said about their upcoming album, “Each of the seven songs represents a distinct facet, weaving together a symphony that reflects the completeness found in embracing all aspects of existence.”

