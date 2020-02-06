Pleasant and flawless

On the final day of the music festival organised by R.K. Srikantan Trust, vidwan Vijaya Lalitha Ramesh Vemuri (USA) gave a vocal concert at Seva Sadan, Malleshwaram. She was accompanied by Sindhu Suchethan on the violin, Vishnuvardhan or the mridangam, and N.S. Krishnaprasad on the ghatam.

Vijayalalitha opened the concert with a varnam, ‘Intha Chowka’ by Mysore Sadashiva Rao in raga Kamavardhini and went on to sing the kriti, ‘Gam Ganapathe ..” by Mysore Maharaja in a rare Durvanki raga and as the purport of the composition, she conveyed devout feelings very well. The next rendition too was Mysore Maharaja’s ‘Durga Devi Samrakshamaam’ in Dharmavathi raga. She explored the raga with earnestness. The extemporising variations, the adherence to rhythm, the bhava was pleasing. The violinist strode along in full support matching the tempo and phrases very well.

Thyagaraja’s ‘Nenarunchinaanu annintiki nee daasuda’ in Malavi raga was the next item which was rendered well but the musician’s voice got drowned in improper balancing of microphones. The way she sang out the phrase ‘Chidaatmudai veluga’ sparkled. When the import of the lyrics become clear, it connects well with the audience.

The next one was ‘ Kaddanuvaariki’, a kriti by Thyagaraja sang in Thodi raga. Sri Bhadrachala Ramadasa’s “Bhaliraa vairagya mentho baagai unnadi, chanchalamaina naa manasu nischala mai unnadi” in Kalavathi raga saw her in her full elements. Her voice emoted the sentiment in a befitting way. “ “Smariso sarvada”, a devaranama by Purandaradasa in Hamirkalyani raga was catchy and colourful, as she delineated the raga in all its beauty. Kannada lyrics sounded as though rendered by a native tongue.

“Paalayamaam vibho paripaalayamaam Srikanthesaa”, Maharaja Swati Tirunal’s kriti in Khamas was pure delight.

Even though Vijaya Lalitha performed with complete involvement and sincerity, the overall energy was low in places, as though the connection between the vocalist and the percussionists went awry. But for these minor points, the performance was fine.

The youthful vigour and enthusiasm of the mridangist came to fore in his thani avarthanam. He received due applause. Ghatam too matched in every sense and their perfect sync was obvious.

***

Vidwan Vishnudev Namboothiri’s vocal concert, was enthralling. He was supported by Vid.Achyuth Rao on violin, Vid.B C Manjunath on mridangam and Vid.Guruprasanna on khanjira. When a musician can create camraderie in the team, combined with pleasant stage manners, complete control over technique and music to showcase skill and virtuosity, the concert becomes a consummate one. This describes Vishnudev’s concert aptly.

As a protege of the renowned musician P.S. Narayanaswamy, he infused mastery and vigour in his performance in a special way that celebrated his vocal output . His very first rendition Sri Mahaganapati, a composition of Muthuswamy Deekshitar in raga Gowla, Misrachapu tala, was eloquent and mellifluous.

‘Katha Sravanamaado’ by Puranadadasa came next in Reetigowla with kalpanaswaras on "Harikatha" and the enunciation came as a fresh breath of air when he sang the swara segment. Patnam Subrahmanya Iyer’s “Paridanamichite” in Bilahari raga was the next rendition with kalpanaswaras on Pallavi that were full of grace and grandeur.

Vishnudev’s raga elaboration in Thyagaraja’s ‘Naradaguruswamy’ rendered in raga Darbar was so powerful and passionate as he stressed on ‘Sangita Yoga.., as though he got completely immersed in that Sangita Yoga..

‘Krupaya palaya’ – a composition of Swati Tirunal in Charukeshi raga in Misrachapu -with raga elaboration, neraval and kalpanaswaras at “Thapaneeya Nibha Chela” and tani avartanam followed. The percussion proved to be an asset adding richness to the performance. The well-conceived manodharma elicited rousing applause from the audience.

With his well trained voice, execution and continuation of gamakas and microtones touched the audience to the fullest. Despite his technical knowledge, he did not sound technical or cerebral but sounded mellifluous and magical. A sure sign of creativity and lucidity.

Violinist Achyut Rao’s fine knowledge, aesthetics, command and judgement were laudable. The percussion proved to be an asset adding richness to the performance. Vishnudev wound up his performance, with Sadasiva Brahmendra’s “Pibare Ramarasam”, and Lalgudi G. Jayaraman’s thillana and mangalam.

The axiom is ‘ Sruthi maatha, Laya pithaa’ - Vishnudev paid his regard to both. Flawless vocal technique with good selection of songs made the concert a treat.