‘Quarantunes’: Your weekly playlist to make social distancing a bit easier

Vocalist at Bengaluru-based death/thrash metal band Inner Sanctum, Gaurav Basu, has been putting up daily song suggestions on his Instagram (@acid_toad), under the highlight, ‘Quarantunes’. Here, we get him to design a playlist for our readers based on different moods.

But first, he lists his personal favourites that he has been listening to these days:

‘White Water’ by Poppy Ajudha

‘Oneness’ by Supreme Beings of Leisure

‘The God Behind the Pines’ by L’indécis

‘Talk to Me’ by Jordan Rakei

‘Losing My Way’ by FKJ & Tom Misch

‘Maybe We should/Non-Consent’ by The Black Queen

‘Lagoon’ by Laura Misch

‘Days to Come (feat Bajka)’ by Bonobo

Ambient music with good instrumentals you’d like to listen to, while working

‘Clarity (feat. M’ANAM)’ by Mouse on the Keys

‘MEGA’ by Emil Rottmayer

‘Transmission 94 (Parts 1 & 2)’ by Bonobo

‘Wake up Summer’ by The American Dollar

‘After Image’ by Toe

‘Looped’ by Kiasmos

‘Loop Theory’ by Tor

‘Brightdown’ by Hello Meteor

A karaoke playlist: The best sing-along songs

These are tough as it really depends upon whether the room contextualises the songs or not. I am not a big karaoke fan as poor singing is a real mood killer. But having said that, I will always enjoy a karaoke night if the singers have an amazing set of pipes that can pull the following songs off:

‘Open your eyes’ by Alter Bridge

‘Rain Wizard’ by Black Stone Cherry

‘Under the Bridge’ by Red Hot Chili Peppers

‘Earth Rocker’ by Clutch

‘Welcome to the Jungle’ by Guns N’ Roses

‘Vultures’ by John Mayer

‘They Don’t Care About Us’ by Michael Jackson

‘Crazy Bitch’ by Buckcherry

A dance party playlist

‘My Enemy’ by Parcels

‘Ice to Never’ by The Black Queen

‘Must Be Love’ by Le Loups

‘Marche, Pt 2’ by Moi Je

‘Lit Up (feat Dirty Radio)’ by Jean Tonique

‘Feeling Free’ by Leisure

‘No Face’ by Kazy Lambist

‘Everything Good’ by Jensen Sportag

A pick-me-up playlist for when you have the blues

I don’t recall feeling blue in a long time... thank goodness for that! But if I need a serious push and need to get pumped, here are the songs:

‘Rise Up’ by Testament

‘Guerrilla Radio’ by Rage Against the Machine

‘Get your Fight on’ by The Prodigy

‘Nero Forte’ by Slipknot

‘Cochise’ by Audioslave

‘Back for More’ by General Midi

‘Inside Four Walls’ by Nevermore

(As told to Sweta Akundi)

We would love to know how you are keeping busy at home. Tell us what you are listening to, at metro@thehindu.co.in