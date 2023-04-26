ADVERTISEMENT

Playback singer Madhushree enthralls music lovers in Chennai with Tamil hits

April 26, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST

The audience grooves to the timeless melodies of Lata Mangeshkar, AR Rahman and Harris Jayaraj belted out by the singer

Shreya Banerjee

Madhushree breaks into a jig | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Tamil Cultural Academy celebrated its 23rd anniversary with Kodai Isai Vizha Season 3 – a musical soiree featuring well-known playback singer Madhushree Bhattacharya. The singer, acclaimed for hits like ‘Vaaji Vaaji’, ‘Mayilrage’ and ‘Eppo Nee , performed in Chennai for the first time at The Music Academy.   

Madhushree’s distinctly sweet voice accompanied by the band led by ‘Mounaraagam’ Murali swelled the auditorium with songs like Mallipoo’, ‘Unnakul Naane’, ‘Marudaani’ and ‘Sandai Kozhi’.  

The singer’s performance was punctuated with meaningful pauses in which she was too overwhelmed to speak. Her songs were a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar and her mentor AR Rahaman, she said. About her relationship with music she added, “The language of music is universal. Music is my God.” 

Veteran playback singer, Ramya Nandakumar also enthralled the audience with tracks like ‘Kanna Kaattu Podhum’, ‘Konjam Nilavu (Chandralekha)‘ and ‘Vaa Vathi’. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The event was organised by Tamil Cultural Academy, a non-profit socio-cultural organisation founded in 2001 by Jaganathan Arokiaraj, who aims to foster Tamil cultural and traditional practices. 

The musical evening also saw the presence of Saravana Kumar Kumaravasagam, Consulate- General of Malaysia for South India and Young Seup Kwon and Consulate-General of the Republic of Korea, among other dignitaries.  

K Bhagyaraj being felicitated and awarded by Krishna N. Pimple | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The occasion saw the coming together of Tamil Cultural Academy and the family of Dada Saheb Phalke’s Marathi Sanskrutik Trust to honour veteran director, actor, screenwriter, and producer K Bhagyaraj with a lifetime achievement award for his work in the Tamil film industry.  

The trust also presented an award to the Atlanta Sisters - Shree Varshenee Ramesh and Nitheyaa Shree Ramesh for their spiritual renditions.  

The awards were presented by Krishna N Pimple, the Consul of the United Republic of Tanzania who is also the founder and trustee of the Dadasaheb Phalke MSK Trust & Saraswathi Pimple Foundation. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US