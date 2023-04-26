Playback singer Madhushree enthralls music lovers in Chennai with Tamil hits

April 26, 2023 04:14 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST

The Tamil Cultural Academy celebrated its 23rd anniversary with Kodai Isai Vizha Season 3 – a musical soiree featuring well-known playback singer Madhushree Bhattacharya. The singer, acclaimed for hits like ‘Vaaji Vaaji’, ‘Mayilrage’ and ‘Eppo Nee ’, performed in Chennai for the first time at The Music Academy.

Madhushree’s distinctly sweet voice accompanied by the band led by ‘Mounaraagam’ Murali swelled the auditorium with songs like ‘Mallipoo’, ‘Unnakul Naane’, ‘Marudaani’ and ‘Sandai Kozhi’.

The singer’s performance was punctuated with meaningful pauses in which she was too overwhelmed to speak. Her songs were a tribute to Lata Mangeshkar and her mentor AR Rahaman, she said. About her relationship with music she added, “The language of music is universal. Music is my God.”

Veteran playback singer, Ramya Nandakumar also enthralled the audience with tracks like ‘Kanna Kaattu Podhum’, ‘Konjam Nilavu (Chandralekha)‘ and ‘Vaa Vathi’.

The event was organised by Tamil Cultural Academy, a non-profit socio-cultural organisation founded in 2001 by Jaganathan Arokiaraj, who aims to foster Tamil cultural and traditional practices.

The musical evening also saw the presence of Saravana Kumar Kumaravasagam, Consulate- General of Malaysia for South India and Young Seup Kwon and Consulate-General of the Republic of Korea, among other dignitaries.

The occasion saw the coming together of Tamil Cultural Academy and the family of Dada Saheb Phalke’s Marathi Sanskrutik Trust to honour veteran director, actor, screenwriter, and producer K Bhagyaraj with a lifetime achievement award for his work in the Tamil film industry.

The trust also presented an award to the Atlanta Sisters - Shree Varshenee Ramesh and Nitheyaa Shree Ramesh for their spiritual renditions.

The awards were presented by Krishna N Pimple, the Consul of the United Republic of Tanzania who is also the founder and trustee of the Dadasaheb Phalke MSK Trust & Saraswathi Pimple Foundation.