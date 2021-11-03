Poignancy marks Piya Podder’s second single

The singer-songwriter voices her fears over the changes in life through her track ‘The World Keeps Turning’

Piya Podder’s latest track emerged from her fear of change. The anxiety of facing changes in one’s life is a universal emotion and Piya who turned 25, early this year, expressed her thoughts and trepidations through the song ‘The World Keeps Turning’. “Change is something that has always scared me. It takes me time to adjust to new people and experiences. Seeing my friends and family members move across the world, I decided to pen down my feelings about change and the new experiences it brings,” says the Delhi-NCR based singer.

The song has an impressive lineup of musicians; Aman Kumar Singh from the band Advaita on drums, Chie Nishikori from the band Chizai on the trumpet and Trombone and the US-based multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, producer and bassist for the band SkyEyes, Barun Sinha, on bass, acoustic guitar, electric guitar and the piano.

The song has also been produced, mixed and mastered by Barun Sinha and Piya created, shot and edited a stop motion lyric video for the single that was released on October 23, 2021.

All about feelings

Released early this year, Piya’s first single ‘Tornado’ addresses challenges that rose during the pandemic. The lyrics for all her songs have been about her feelings and experiences. “I find it easier to be inspired when I’m writing about things that I’ve gone through. I have written about overthinking, being afraid of change, my first big break-up, being afraid of opening up,” shares Piya.

Music runs in the family. Her mother is a western contemporary singer and her elder sister shares Piya’s talent in singing. “Since childhood, my elder sister Panvi and I were exposed to all kinds of music because of my parents. From the Beatles, Abba, Fleetwood Mac, to Indian Ocean, Parikrama, and never-ending cassettes of Bollywood music, we have been exposed to it all! However, my biggest inspiration has been Panvi, who’s a gifted vocalist,” says Piya who trained under Yeashu Yuvraj and earned a diploma in Music Performance and Promotion from Rockschool London. Piya had performed popular covers in venues across Delhi and NCR before coming out with her original compositions.

Describing her journey thus far as “incredible and full of learnings”, Piya says she has become a little more confident. “ It’s become easier to write songs now knowing that I have finally gotten over my fears and put a part of myself out there. As a musician, I have learnt to become more appreciative of the smallest things that go into the process of making music.”

Making it as an indie musician

Independent music is yet to evolve as a flourishing industry in India and Piya is aware of the obstacles involved for an artist. However, she admits the process of making and promoting music has made her respect every individual in the industry more than she already did earlier. “As a person, I’ve realised how important it is to support one another. Since then, I’ve tried to become more encouraging and supportive towards things that other people are doing /coming out with!”