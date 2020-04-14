Coronavirus fundraiser Music

Pitbull releases new song, proceeds to go to COVID-19 relief

Rapper Pitbull’s song ‘I believe that we will win’ aims so support Coronavirus relief efforts worldwide

Rapper Pitbull has unveiled his latest song, ‘I believe that we will win’. Proceeds from the song will be donated to Coronavirus relief efforts across the globe. He has released the song along with a lyric video showcasing the song’s inspiring message, reports etonline.com.

“You know what spreads faster than any virus? Fear. And when it comes to fear, you can either forget everything and run, or you can face everything and rise,” Pitbull raps in the track.

“Let me tell you what I believe... I believe we will face everything and rise.”

Pitbull had asked healthcare workers, parents and others to be a part of his new music video.

“We believe that we can overcome. We are calling all students, medical workers, first responders, parents, grandparents, everyone from all over the world to be a part of Pitbull’s video anthem. Proceeds will be going to various charities around the world,” read a notice asking fans to submit videos of themselves dancing to the song.

Pitbull has been encouraging fans to maintain hope amid the Coronavirus outbreak. “Let’s show the world how powerful it is when we come together to fight for one cause — that’s called life,” he had posted on Instagram on March 28.

