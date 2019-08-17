Pinecone Records on artiste Sutej Singh and their upcoming music showcase

Sutej Singh is no stranger to the prog rock world; his debut EP from last year The Emerging hit the number one position on Apple Music India’s Rock Charts within the first week of its May release. But streaming isn’t the only thing; now the city can immerse themselves in the live glory of Sutej, C6 and Pandora’s Box.

Co-founder Yaduveer Singh Thakur of Pinecone Records says this event has been in the works for a while and he and his team are naturally excited for the shenanigans. Pinecone Records is a collective from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. Everyone working for Pinecone is based in different cities, with Yaduveer in Pune, one of the country’s hotbeds for live music. His colleague Joshua Thakur is based in Hyderabad. “We essentially wanted to resurrect independent music scenes in our home-towns,” he recalls the driving force, “we had a good scene around seven years ago, but it died out with the commercialisation of the music world. Two years ago, we started with sit-down music sessions and we found some really good artistes for the national map.”

That’s when they picked up Sutej, who’d already had a successful album. Yaduveer is a musician as well, which strengthens his relationship with artistes from points of empathy around the shifting industry and around creativity. “It’s an added advantage in creating that closer-knit musical community,” he shares, “and people have more faith in you. In 2016 and 2017, I was pretty active as a musician and other musicians observed that, too.”

So now that Prog Edition is shedding a spotlight on more artistes, Pinecone doesn’t want to compromise on the grandeur of the event — especially because the event is an anniversary tour for Sutej. Hyderabad is their fifth city for the roundabout, having done Pune, Bengaluru and Delhi.

“We are trying to put across an elevated audio-visual set,” comments Yaduveer who’s not just a tour manager but also a lights engineer for the whole circuit. “It’s a little more expensive and, who knows, we may not break even, but the point is to enhance the experience.”

There’s clearly a lot in store for the city; they’ll have C6 and Pandora’s Box on stage too, who are rooted in Hyderabad. Yaduveer says creating an identity is key with the concert and hopes people get into the music a lot more. “We want to showcase talent of international standards, and just a look through Sutej’s album will reveal the extensive collabs on this scale,” he concludes. For this event, The Moonshine Project just felt right for its reputation amongst the rock community and its dazzling stage set-up.

Pinecone Records and Sessions will go live with Sutej Singh, C6 and Pandora's Box at The Moonshine Project on August 18 from 8pm onwards.