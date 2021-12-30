Performing arts in 2022: Real, virtual or both

Looking back at the changes 2021 brought in, here’s hoping we can strike that perfect balance in the coming year

As the sun sets on 2021, one is filled with diverse emotions. There is optimism, which fills you with hope and promise for 2022, wishing it brings happy transformations and opens newer vistas, and creates the right balance between tradition and progress.

When a sudden unforeseen situation throws life out of gear, it also paves way for change. Only time will tell whether the new paths thus carved will remain permanent or they will just be temporary measures to ease out the current uncertainties.

The pandemic changed life for so many of us. The abruptness of the change left the entire community floundering. With no other way out, all minds started thinking of meaningful alternatives. For the performing arts community, this came about in the form of virtual concerts.

Yes, it was difficult to adapt — after seeing hundreds of faces in front of you, nodding, smiling, cheering, or in trance, suddenly there was a huge empty auditorium with only audio and video crews as your audience. But as always one got accustomed to the new scenario.

Let us look at the pros and cons of the transition.

Without doubt, there is no replacing the ‘live’ show. However, with the virus persisting and raising its hood every now and then, it makes more sense to be open to both formats. I have learnt to get comfortable with both by simply dwelling on the positives in each to keep the momentum going.

Live concerts present a challenge throughout the time spent on stage. A happy challenge though — one of steering the concert to a phase where the artiste and the audience are in complete sync.

Many a time, I go prepared with a particular set of songs, keenly noticing the audience while I sing. Any instance of restlessness or lack of interest makes me quickly switch to another format and then that feeling of having gotten your audience back with you is inexplicable. It keeps you alert, and eventually that is what helps you draw a crowd. Because every song, every nuance is evaluated right in front of you, for the results to be known immediately.

Audience at Priya Sisters concert at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s 2021 December festival | Photo Credit: RAGU R

I still feel each live concert is like an exam, one where you prepare and pour over your notes and, at the end of three hours, see the results for yourself — the audience seated till the end, and moments after the concert the audience thronging backstage to compliment the artiste and give their comments, the sponsors renewing their stake for the coming year, discussions in many fora about the concert, and the reviews in the media. These are all the spectacular outcomes of a fulfilling live concert.

As for the digital medium I go prepared and deliver with ease the repertoire that I have mapped out, in the belief that the audience will accept whatever I deliver. In this scenario, where is the challenge? I feel I am simply taking my audience for granted, as there is no immediate yardstick to measure. I just perform. But the quality of online presentations today is superior. When connected to a large screen, one gets a complete concert ambience — that you can listen to at your own pace and in your own space.

However, it must be noted that the stature of the organisations plays a major role in the finesse of the output. A compromise here can result in a quick waning of viewer attention, over which we have no control to make quick amendments as we would on a live concert platform.

While we crave for a live audience, the virtual medium works well both for the organisers in terms of economics and for the younger crop of artistes, who can exhibit their talent without spending on travel, accommodation, and other logistics. For the audience, there is variety. This format is here to stay as it also provides greater reach at the tap of a button. So, what is the measure of satisfaction here? Some organisers keep the concerts available online only for a specific period, so the response is limited. But even when the concert is made available permanently, the number of views may not be an actual indicator of success. The views could vary from seconds to minutes but never in hours. So, the assessment is purely numbers driven and not completely qualitative. This is a compromise because the reach this medium offers cannot be matched with that of live concerts.

Dancer Shobana’s performance being recorded to be streamed by the Federation of City Sabhas in 2020 | Photo Credit: SRINIVASAN KV

Also, there are too many virtual concerts being hosted by different organisations. The supply is so much more than the demand that listeners do not want to make the effort to come to live spaces and enjoy a concert. At this rate, it could get extremely difficult for youngsters to experience the ‘normal’ atmosphere that we did as upcoming artistes.

Going by the turn of events in the last two years, it looks like some of us have adapted well, others have chosen their own path and format and yet others have expressed approval or disapproval of the two streams – live and virtual. When we create our own brand of live streaming, and then if we perform outside of it for another organiser, don’t we become our own competitor? So, it’s evident, it will lead to a situation where one shuns a particular format because one sees a gain in the other.

Going by what was and what is, the most prudent thing to do would be to not replace one with the other but allow them to co-exist. Time will tell which one will outdo the other — or will it ever? It can always continue as parallel and progressive mediums. Looking forward to a year of options and opportunities.

The writer is a well-known

Carnatic vocalist.